OPINION | ‘Power elite’ corruption erodes human rights in SA

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SA commemorates Human Rights Day on March 21, marking the massacre in 1960 when police killed 69 people and wounded 180 protesting against the apartheid government’s pass laws.

Our progressive constitution enshrines human rights at its core, but we still witness gross human rights violations at various levels, often by the very institutions entrusted with upholding these rights.

Law enforcement agencies, government structures and businesses that should serve the public feature as perpetrators of human rights violations.

The Madlanga commission has laid bare a disturbing nexus between politics, business and law enforcement. What has emerged is a web of infiltration and influence involving controversial figures such as Brown Mogotsi and Vusi “Cat” Matlala, who allegedly infiltrated politics and the police service for personal gain.

Perhaps nowhere is the human cost of this criminal nexus more visible than in the R2bn Tembisa Hospital tender fraud.

At the centre of this scandal stands businessman Hangwani Morgan Maumela. The Special Investigating Unit has uncovered significant irregularities worth more than R816m linked to Maumela’s operations.

When funds allocated to public hospitals are siphoned into private bank accounts, it is a structural violation of equality and human dignity.

This human rights violation extends further to those who dared to expose the truth about crime and corruption. In August 2021, Babita Deokaran, a Gauteng health department official, halted R850m in suspicious payments to companies linked to Tembisa Hospital.

She had uncovered a sophisticated extraction network draining public health funds intended for the poorest communities and called for a forensic investigation. Eleven days later, she was shot dead.

Her murder represents not only the violation of the right to life but also an assault on freedom of expression and democratic accountability. Whistleblowers are citizens exercising their constitutional freedom to expose wrongdoing in the public interest.

Sociologist C Wright Mills argues that US society is dominated by an interlocking triumvirate of corporate, military and political leaders whose interests are fused into a self-serving ruling class he called the “power elite”.

This framework, particularly his insights on the military-industrial complex, offers a powerful lens for understanding the web of corruption in SA.

We see a variation of this phenomenon in which law enforcement, politicians and criminal enterprises intersect. The Madlanga commission revelations show how businessmen such as Maumela, Matlala and Brown infiltrated state institutions for personal enrichment at the expense of the poor.

When those entrusted with protecting citizens become entangled with those exploiting public funds, the right to equality before the law collapses. — Sello Sele

When law enforcement agencies, political figures and criminal syndicates are in cahoots and whistleblowers are assassinated, we witness the manifestation in SA of Mills’s “power elite” operation. When those entrusted with protecting citizens become entangled with those exploiting public funds, the right to equality before the law collapses. The law ceases to function as a neutral arbiter and instead becomes a shield for the powerful.

Human Rights Day should not only commemorate past sacrifices; it should confront present social crises.

The killing of whistleblowers, the plunder of public hospitals and allegations of political interference in policing reveal that human rights violations occur not only through overt repression but also through corruption networks that erode the state from within.

The Sharpeville generation fought a state that openly denied them rights. South Africans today face a subtler danger: a state that constitutionally affirms rights yet struggles to protect those who defend them.

Until the Madlanga commission and parliament’s ad hoc committee, which is investigating claims of political interference and police collusion with criminal syndicates, result in tangible findings, Human Rights Day will remain a symbolic observance rather than a living reality.