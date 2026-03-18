MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Closure of the Strait of Hormuz has dire impact on Africa

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A bulk carrier and tanker sit anchored as Iran vows to close the Strait of Hormuz, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Muscat, Oman, on March 9 2026.

Jeanette Pickering Rankin, the first woman to hold federal office in the US after being elected to the House of Representatives in 1916, was a lifelong pacifist. She was vehemently opposed to war.

In 1917, she was one of 50 House members who opposed the declaration of war on Germany. Twenty-four years later, the Japanese empire would launch a surprise military strike on the US Pacific fleet at its naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

Just a day after the attack, the US declared war on Japan. Rankin was the only member of Congress to vote against the declaration of this war. A year later, she abstained when the US voted to declare war on various East European countries that were part of the Soviet Union.

Rankin’s opposition to war was grounded in the argument that there are never any winners in war. She famously likened winning a war to winning an earthquake.

I’ve been thinking of Rankin recently as I follow developments in the US-Israel war on Iran, which has torn apart the already fragile Middle East and caused significant damage to the global economy. I’m particularly focused on how the war affects Africa – a continent that, in theory, is far removed from the conflict, both geographically and politically.

Following the illegal and unprovoked attacks on Iran and the assassination of its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei, the country has closed the Strait of Hormuz, which runs between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. The strait provides the only passage from the Persian Gulf to the open ocean. It is one of the world’s most strategically important waterways, transporting about 20% of global oil.

The impact of the closure of the strait on Africa is catastrophic. It has caused Brent Crude to surpass $100 (R1,673) per barrel. Net importers such as Ethiopia, Kenya, and the Democratic Republic of Congo are heavily exposed to these costs.

This has led to potential inflation and transportation bottlenecks. This is causing a rise in transport and logistical costs, which are in turn increasing the price of goods in local markets across the continent.

In SA, the price of petrol is expected to rise by roughly R4 a litre within the next two weeks, with diesel prices expected to rise by R7 a litre. The cost for consumers, who’re already battling a cost-of-living crisis in a low-growth economy, where wages have been stagnant for years, is catastrophic.

This is made worse by the approved 8.6% electricity tariff increase by Eskom, effective on April 1 for direct customers, and a 9.01% for municipal customers, effective on July 1. The increase is significantly higher than the 5.36% originally approved, with further increases of 8.83% already planned for 2027/28.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz also has implications for food security in Africa. The Gulf region provides a large share of imported fertiliser to us. The shortage is raising farming input costs, threatening future crop yields, and potentially causing severe food inflation or shortages.

A significant portion of the continent’s population relies on imports for staples. These imports have already been affected by the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, as 24 countries – including regional superpowers like Kenya –are highly reliant on imported wheat from Russia and Ukraine.

Furthermore, weaker currencies, including the unstable SA rand, are at risk, making it more expensive to purchase essential imported goods at a time when our debt-to-GDP ratio is already significantly high.

The war may be happening in the Middle East, but we in Africa are not immune from its effects. Rankin was correct to reject all wars because ultimately, there are no winners. War devastates the entire world, with the impact especially brutal on developing countries that have the least capacity for resilience.