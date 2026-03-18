OPINION | Community engagement is all about inclusion

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Mpumalanga premier Mandla Ndlovu as chairperson of the gender based violence and femicide council with his co-chairperson Nomalanga Ngwenya. By Mandla Khoza

In my late teenage years, I used to ask my grandmother about the meetings she attended at the local community hall of our village, Pankop (Masobe).

These gatherings would typically take place in the daytime during the week when the working population was away, commuting to jobs in towns and cities and when entrepreneurs were busy trying to make ends meet. The people who filled those halls were mostly the elderly.

“Grandmother, what did they talk about?” I would ask her. More often than not, her answer was: “They brought us food.”

Sometimes, depending on who had organised the meeting, particularly those who struggled to separate the business of government from party politics, there would be T-shirts, doeks and other items handed out.

Even then, something about these meetings felt incomplete because they were never a true reflection of the community but of who was available when they were held.

It is deeply concerning that, years later, this pattern appears not only to persist but to be formalised in government practice.

The office of the premier of Mpumalanga, led by Mandla Ndlovu, is scheduled to embark on an executive council outreach programme from March 18–20 in the Dr JS Moroka municipality, including the neighbouring village of Nokaneng.

At face value, this is commendable. But the design of the engagement raises a fundamental question: how, in 2026, does a government organise a community outreach programme that effectively excludes the majority it seeks to engage?

The reality of life in places like Dr JS Moroka is well known. Residents wake up before sunrise to catch buses and taxis to neighbouring towns and cities. Teachers are in classrooms. Nurses are in clinics. Municipal workers are on duty. Informal traders are working to sustain daily livelihoods.

These are not marginal groups. This is the community. Yet, by scheduling engagement during working hours on weekdays, these voices are excluded.

What remains, then, is not genuine engagement. It is choreography. A programme that can be documented, photographed and reported on, but that does not meaningfully include the people whose lived experiences should shape the conversation.

This is not simply a matter of poor scheduling. It reflects a deeper issue about how the government understands participation. Because when engagement is designed around the convenience of officials rather than the availability of citizens, it signals a governance culture that prioritises presence over listening and visibility over inclusion.

Community engagement, when done properly, is not an event; it is a deliberate act of inclusion. — Kabelo Chabalala

The consequences are far-reaching. Trust erodes. Public participation weakens. The gap between policy and lived reality widens. Community engagement, when done properly, is not an event; it is a deliberate act of inclusion.

It requires the government to meet people where they are, not only geographically, but also within the constraints of their daily lives. It means acknowledging that participation must be enabled, not assumed.

This may require uncomfortable adjustments: evening meetings and weekend engagements — formats that reflect how people actually live and work.

Anything less risks reducing engagement to ritual — predictable, procedural and ultimately ineffective.

The people of Dr JS Moroka, including communities such as Pankop (where I come from), Phake, Mmametlhake, Seabe, Nokaneng, Loding, Marapyane and others, do not need more visits.

They need to be heard. Fully. At a time when they can actually be present.

Otherwise, we must confront an uncomfortable truth: that what is presented as community engagement risks becoming little more than a well-managed absence of the very people it is meant to serve.