SOWETAN | Dept must ensure lashing by teachers stops

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Tetelo Secondary School teacher Mpho Ramapatsi was given R2000 fixed bail after appearing before Protea Magistrate court on a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. This comes after the educator allegedly assaulted the grade 11 pupil with 92 lashes for exceeding word count. Photo: Veli Nhlapo

The Gauteng department of education has rightfully suspended a Soweto teacher who allegedly used corporal punishment on a 16-year-old girl from Tetelo Secondary School.

The teacher, Mpho Ramapatsi, has since been charged with assault after she allegedly administered 92 lashes to the grade 11 pupil as punishment for exceeding the word limit on a class essay. But the department did not cover itself with glory in handling this matter from the beginning.

If anything, the department has shown shocking lethargy in taking decisive steps when it was informed about the incident. While the department was quick to condemn parents who gathered outside the school in protest over what had happened, it was simply silent on the criminal allegations of corporal punishment.

The department’s poor response to the assault of the pupil appeared to embolden teachers under the SA Democratic Teachers’ Union, who mobilised to protest in support of the accused teacher. Their shameful actions only served to add salt to injury for the family of the victim, who has not been to school since the incident.

The girl’s family told this publication that the department has not been in touch with them to assist with counselling either, which community leaders have stepped up to do.

But Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona insisted that they had been in contact with the pupil’s guardian and expected the girl to turn up at school on Monday. To have corporal punishment allegedly administered to a pupil at school after it was abolished more than two decades ago points to a systemic failure in our education system.

Of course, the teacher must now face up to her criminal charges and prove her innocence in court, but the greater responsibility also lies with the department to ensure this does not happen again.

If the attitude displayed in this case is anything to go by, then parents have every right to be worried about their children’s safety in our public schools.

We don’t know enough about the school to determine if this incident was an isolated one or part of a pattern of instilling discipline. What we do know is that it is unacceptable and should not be tolerated anywhere in our schooling.

The Gauteng department of education has a duty to ensure that teachers employed at schools uphold the highest standards of professionalism, care and responsibility in dealing with learners.

The disciplinary hearing against Ramapatsi ought to be a teachable moment at the school that corporal punishment will not be tolerated.