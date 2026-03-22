LESEGO MAHLANGU | Local government accountability will honour Sharpeville martyrs

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Families, victims and survivors of the Sharpeville massacre during the commemoration in the local cemetary where they laid wreaths. Pic. Len Kumalo. 23/03/2008. © Sowetan.

On Saturday, SA commemorated the Sharpeville Massacre, where 69 unarmed and non-threatening protesters were shot dead by police.

They were shot without warning, many in the back as they ran for their lives.

The protest, led by the Pan Africanist Congress, was not a demand for excess. It was a simple and noble call to end the control of black people’s movement in spaces that belong to all of us. It was a demand for dignity, for freedom, and for equality.

In 1994, under the leadership of Nelson Mandela, March 21 was formally recognised within the democratic order as he signed into law the constitution. At the heart of that constitution lies the Bill of Rights, the cornerstone of our democracy, intended to protect human dignity, equality and freedom.

Yet 30 plus years into democracy, the lived reality of many South Africans is a grim tale often demanding the familiar fighting spirit of the liberation era.

Our communities are increasingly defined by protest action. In 2025, SA recorded one of the highest numbers of service delivery protests in its history.

These are not abstract statistics. They are expressions of frustration from communities whose daily lives are marked by water shortages, electricity instability, collapsing infrastructure and deepening inequality.

Many of these protests arise from legitimate grievances tied to human dignity and basic survival, yet the first response of the state is often a heavy police presence, so much so that the South African Police Service has reported that there are at least 21 protests taking place every day.

This reality presents an uncomfortable realisation: the democratic dispensation is threatening the social and economic upward mobility of many communities.

To truly honour Sharpeville 1960, we must understand that human rights are not only about the absence of oppression. They are equally about the presence of conditions that allow people to live meaningful and dignified lives as promised by democracy as a system.

The biggest threat is a failing local government system that is meant to be the actual first responder and line of defence in delivering services and safeguarding dignity. When municipalities fail to provide water, sanitation, electricity, and basic infrastructure, they do more than fail administratively. They undermine the very rights enshrined in our constitution.

To truly honour Sharpeville 1960, we must understand that human rights are not only about the absence of oppression. They are equally about the presence of conditions that allow people to live meaningful and dignified lives as promised by democracy as a system.

What is disheartening is realising that communities have lost faith in democratic processes, especially the very systems that are meant to serve them.

The disconnect between governance and the people is a pressing issue defined by mistrust and disillusionment.

This growing distrust between communities and the state is attributable to poor service delivery, corruption and a culture of impunity among both politicians and officials that have eroded public confidence. Too often, those entrusted with public responsibility operate without consequence, even as communities bear the cost of failure.

Voting must not be reduced to a ritual. It must become an act of defending human rights.

The 2026 local government elections present a moment to reclaim our communities. They offer a chance to revitalise public participation and to reassert the voice of the people as central to governance. Voting must not be reduced to a ritual. It must become an act of defending human rights.

Communities must reject politics that seeks to perform heroism while ignoring lived realities. Instead, we must demand accountability, competence and a genuine commitment to service in order to see that the promises of the constitution are faithfully delivered to all of us.

Local government must return to its constitutional purpose: to serve the people, to respond to their needs and to create conditions for social and economic development.

It is unfortunate that the history of Sharpeville 1960 is mirrored in the present to help us make sense of the status quo.

It reminds us that the fight for dignity, equality, and freedom is not a once-off event. It is a continuous commitment that must be built as a culture of our democracy.

The review of the White Paper on Local Government, as advanced through the 2026 reform process, proposes significant policy shifts from both the 1998 and subsequent 2006 frameworks. One of the most important shifts is Shift 4, which moves local government from “participation as a process” to “partnering as practice”.

Historically, under the post-1998 framework, community participation was often reduced to consultation exercises. These were frequently procedural in nature, limited to public meetings, IDP hearings, and compliance-driven engagements that rarely translated into real influence over decision-making.

In many cases, participation became a box-ticking exercise rather than a meaningful democratic tool.

The proposed shift challenges this model fundamentally. It calls for a transition towards structured and continuous partnering with communities, civil society and the private sector as an integral part of governance itself.

This means that communities are no longer seen as passive recipients of services or occasional consultees, but as active participants in shaping, implementing, and monitoring development outcomes.

In this sense, partnering becomes a core feature of local government, not an administrative requirement. It redefines governance as a shared responsibility, where the state does not act alone, but works in deliberate and sustained collaboration with society to achieve developmental outcomes.

If implemented meaningfully, this shift has the potential to deepen democracy, rebuild trust, and ensure that service delivery is more responsive to lived realities and a driver of human dignity for development. However, its success will depend on whether municipalities move beyond compliance culture and genuinely embed partnership as a practice of everyday governance.