OPINION | Faith leaders urged to join Middle East peace talks

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A woman is helped by emergency personnel following a reported strike, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, in this screengrab from video released on March 23, 2026. Iranian Red Crescent Society/Handout via REUTERS

When headlines blare about new strikes, shattered ceasefires and the calculus of retaliation, it is tempting to believe the world’s most stubborn crises are problems for generals and politicians alone.

They are not. From Gaza to Lebanon and Iran, today’s Middle East spiral makes plain that technical negotiations without moral ballast tend to produce fragile pauses rather than durable peace. We need spiritual wisdom at the table — voices that can appeal to conscience, disarm grievance and humanise policy — alongside diplomats and defence ministers.

The humanitarian facts are sobering. In early March this year, the UN’s humanitarian office reported closures of Gaza’s crossings once again halted aid, fuel and medical evacuations, driving up prices and deepening dependence on assistance, while hospitals rationed fuel and basic services were cut back.

In the West Bank, tighter checkpoints severed movement and sparked more violence. These are not abstractions; they are daily indignities that accumulate into rage. Policy alone cannot metabolise that anger without a parallel effort to heal and rebuild trust.

Wider still, UN officials warn the conflict’s regionalisation, now involving strikes and counterstrikes between Israel, the US, Iran and allied groups, has brought a mounting civilian toll, with residential areas, energy infrastructure and schools struck.

When ordinary people are “caught between a large-scale military campaign” and repression at home, the space for moderation collapses. It is precisely here that credible faith leaders can create breathing room by reframing the moment: not as a contest of dominance, but as a test of our shared humanity.

There is hard-headed economics behind this moral case. The Institute for Economics and Peace estimates the economic impact of violence at about $17-trillion to $19-trillion (R288.2-trillion to R322.1-trillion) globally, near a tenth of world output, with military expenditure alone around $9-trillion in 2024.

Every rand, dollar or rial diverted to contain violence is money not spent on jobs, schools or clinics. Investing in peace is not sentimental; it is fiscally rational.

Evidence also suggests where religious leaders are equipped and engaged, they can de-escalate tensions and open channels that politics cannot. The British Academy’s review of religion and peacebuilding documents many cases, from Mali to Bosnia, where faith actors helped mediate and sustain social reconciliation, while the US Institute of Peace has codified practical tools for training, mapping religious dynamics and convening unlikely partners.

The field has matured beyond vague “dialogue”; it is increasingly a craft with methods, metrics and curricula.

Recent scholarship goes further, offering evaluation frameworks for interreligious initiatives and case studies from Mindanao to the Sahel that detail how faith-based movements translate moral authority into grassroots security.

The knowledge base is there; what’s missing is the political will to integrate it upstream into formal diplomacy and national planning.

Nor is this only a “Middle East problem” or an abstract global discourse. South Africa’s interfaith sector has been stepping up in concrete ways, from the G20 Interfaith Forum’s Cape Town convening centred on “Ubuntu in Action” to a national interfaith strategy to prevent and mitigate gender-based violence through to 2030.

These are examples of moral leadership translated into policy proposals, monitoring frameworks and service coalitions, exactly the kind of institutional muscle we should champion and replicate.

But we have a trust problem. Across many countries, the public is losing confidence in institutions, government, media and even NGOs amid a “crisis of grievance”. Surveys show majorities who believe the system serves the few, fueling polarisation and hostility.

If we want peace processes to stick, we must rebuild trust horizontally (between communities) and vertically (between citizens and institutions). Faith leaders, when they act with integrity and accountability, can help bridge this legitimacy gap.

So what does it mean, practically, to let wisdom lead? First, broaden the negotiating room. Formal mediation teams should include trained religious peacebuilders — not as mascots, but as co-equals with specialised roles: community listening, trauma-sensitive dialogue and values-based reframing. Second, fund measurement.

Donors should require (and resource) rigorous evaluation of interfaith initiatives so we can scale what works and sunset what doesn’t. The frameworks already exist; use them.

Third, anchor humanitarian corridors and ceasefire terms in moral commitments, not only strategic calculations. When a truce is narrated solely as a tactical reset, it invites violation.

When it is framed as a pledge — to protect children, to safeguard hospitals, to honour the sanctity of life — monitored by a coalition that includes respected clerics, it can carry a different weight in communities that suspect politics of bad faith. Recent UN situation reporting in Gaza underscores how access, fuel and medical evacuations are life-and-death issues; embedding those priorities explicitly into moral covenants can humanise compliance.

Fourth, invest in reconciliation infrastructure at home: interfaith councils with real mandates; school curricula that teach comparative religion and nonviolent ethics; local “peace rooms” where data from police, clinics and community groups is fused with pastoral insights to spot flashpoints early.

This is the work of years, not news cycles, but it is cheaper than funerals and more dignifying than curfews. The alternative, as the World Bank warns for fragile and conflict-affected states, is a vicious loop of weaker institutions, falling incomes and rising poverty that lasts generations.

Finally, we must cultivate leaders whose character can bear the weight of their power. Spiritual leadership is not about clerical collars; it is about humility, truth-telling and a willingness to absorb blame to protect the vulnerable.

In a season when missiles and misinformation travel faster than empathy, we cannot outsource our conscience. Let wisdom lead. Let peace prevail. That is not a slogan; it is a strategy — and it is overdue.