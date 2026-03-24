OPINION | The fight against corruption in water delivery has begun

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Gonubie Ratepayers and Civic Association members together with DA ward councillor Val Knoetze assist the community fill their water containers late yesterday afternoon. The 12000 litre water tanker offered much relief to residents Picture ALAN EASON

I’ve come to realise that saying “I work for the government” is often met with scepticism rather than respect.

What should evoke pride and patriotism instead invites suspicion that you must be complicit in corruption or benefiting from a broken system.

That tension came into sharp focus for me this week after reading an opinion piece by Nkululeko Ncana, published on March 17 in Sowetan.

The article argues that corruption and mismanagement are central drivers of SA’s deepening water crisis and that governance failures can be just as damaging as drought or climate change.

It is a hard assessment to read, especially from within the government, because it rings true in many respects. Without accountability, even the best technical solutions will fall short.

At the same time, some moments remind us what the state is capable of when it truly works. This week in Limpopo, at Mankweng Hospital, a team of paediatric specialists at a rural public hospital successfully performed a complex procedure to separate conjoined twins.

It was a befitting example of public service at its best. These successes may be rare, but they are real. And they matter.

Still, the broader reality cannot be ignored. The very issues raised in Ncana’s piece are echoed in ongoing processes such as the Madlanga commission. While the allegations presented there are yet to be fully tested, some of the testimonies have been deeply concerning.

They speak of possible procurement irregularities, collusion and even intimidation within parts of the system. If proven, such conduct would further validate the argument that governance failures are undermining service delivery at a fundamental level.

So, yes, there are serious flaws within the government, and allegations of corruption and criminality cannot be brushed aside. They must be confronted directly and transparently.

It is precisely because of this reality that the establishment of the Water Sector Anti-Corruption Forum by the department of water and sanitation, in partnership with the Special Investigating Unit, becomes so important.

The forum builds on a corruption risk assessment that flagged the water sector as vulnerable to fraud and abuse. It is anchored in the National Anti-Corruption Strategy, which mandates a coordinated and whole-of-society approach to rooting out corruption.

What makes the forum important is that it directly targets the types of failures highlighted both in the Sowetan opinion piece and in testimonies before the Madlanga commission.

It is designed to address corruption across the water value chain, from inflated contracts and collusive tenders to the diversion of maintenance funds and the disruption of infrastructure projects by criminal networks.

Equally critical is the role of the newly established National Water Crisis Committee, which must anchor a coordinated national response to the country’s worsening water challenges.

The committee provides a necessary platform to align spheres of the government, mobilise technical expertise and fast-track interventions where systems are collapsing.

This emphasis on coordination is not incidental; rather, it echoes the call by deputy minister of water and sanitation, David Mahlobo, who at the Unisa Water Imbizo recently stressed that SA’s response must be coordinated, science-led and grounded in evidence.

He highlighted the critical role of academic institutions in shaping practical and technically sound solutions. This matters because the water crisis is not only a governance issue; it is also a technical one that requires data, innovation and expertise. Without aligning science, policy and implementation, even well-intentioned interventions risk falling short.

It also seeks to fix a long-standing problem in governance. By bringing together the government, civil society, business, labour and communities, it creates a coordinated platform for accountability and action. Corruption thrives in isolation. It is far harder to sustain when there is collective oversight.

Of course, scepticism is understandable. South Africans have seen many initiatives come and go. But the department of water and sanitation should be given the benefit of the doubt that they will see this through. Dismissing such efforts outright risks reinforcing the very stagnation that Ncana warns against.

SA’s water challenges are already severe. Climate pressures, ageing infrastructure and rising demand continue to strain the system. Corruption only deepens the crisis, diverting resources and delaying solutions.

I remain hopeful, not because the problems are small, but because there are deliberate steps being taken to address them. Working within the government exposes its shortcomings, but it also reveals the people and processes trying to correct them.

Ncana is right to demand accountability, because the country deserves nothing less. But alongside that demand, there must also be space to recognise and support credible and structured interventions aimed at bringing about change.

The Water Sector Anti-Corruption Forum, alongside strengthened coordination through the National Water Crisis Committee, represents such an effort. It is not a cure-all, but it is a necessary step toward restoring integrity, rebuilding trust and safeguarding one of SA’s most vital resources. Water.