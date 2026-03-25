OMPHILE MAOTWE |Audit is just a cover-up for secretary of parliament

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Secretary to parliament Xolile George was hired on a low salary but it was increased by 70% shortly after he was appointed.

A recent audit outcome of parliament for the 2023/24 financial year, heralded by the presiding officers as “unqualified with no findings”, is not a badge of honour for our democracy.

It is a devastating indictment of a constitutional order that has become a playground for executive lawlessness and a graveyard for accountability.

As the EFF, we see this audit for what it truly is. It is a sanitised cover-up of systemic rot and choreographed performance of “clean” governance. All this while eroding the foundation of the state.

At the centre of this storm is the appointment and remuneration of the secretary to parliament, Xolile George. The facts relating to his appointment reveal a shocking disregard for transparency, legal procedure and the South African taxpayer.

Documents indicate that after a recruitment process was halted and re-advertised, George was offered a remuneration package of about R2.6m per annum in June 2022.

Yet, soon after his appointment, this package was adjusted upwards to more than R4.4m, a staggering 70% increase granted without public scrutiny or explanation.

This unwarranted increase in his salary was not market related and therefore can best be described as an insult to millions of South Africans living in poverty.

Even the so-called benchmarking exercise relied upon to justify this increase, a mere nine-page document produced by 21st Century with questionable links to George himself, is laughable and does not meet any credible standard of independent or rigorous assessment.

It represents a collapse of the oversight role that parliament is constitutionally mandated to perform over itself. How can an institution that cannot manage its own payroll with integrity be expected to hold the national executive to account?

The secretary to parliament is the accounting officer of the legislative branch, yet his appointment is clouded in financial contradiction. Clearly such an institution forfeits its moral authority to demand accountability from others.

Even more troubling is evidence of a potential overlap in remuneration. While George assumed full-time duties at parliament on June 15 2022, records from the South African Local Government Association (Salga) appear to show he was paid about R5.9m for the 2022/23 financial year.

This includes a R2.5m long-term incentive and allowances covering April to July 2022. If he was drawing a parliamentary salary while still being paid millions by his former employer for the same period, this raises serious concerns about the integrity of public financial management and the possibility of improper enrichment.

Where was the auditor-general (AG) during this period? This question goes to the heart of institutional accountability in SA. Despite parliament’s insistence that the AG reviewed these matters and found no irregularities, the reality is far more concerning.

The AG admitted that no standalone or special audit was conducted into these recruitment and salary allegations. Instead, reliance was placed on information provided by the very institution under scrutiny.

The AG’s report effectively validates a process where a parliamentary resolution was used as a substitute for a legally binding employment contract.

Internal concerns raised by parliament’s human resources and legal divisions regarding the absence of a signed contract prior to George assuming duty were brushed aside. By issuing this report, the AG has turned a blind eye to the possibility that parliament violated the Financial Management of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act.

This is not auditing. It is the normalisation of weak oversight and the quiet endorsement of administrative irregularity.

The erosion of accountability does not end with the secretary’s office. It extends to the physical rebuilding of parliament itself. Serious concerns remain about the lack of transparency surrounding the reconstruction of the National Assembly and Old Assembly following the 2022 fire.

Large-scale infrastructure projects in SA have too often become conduits for the enrichment of a politically connected elite. The rebuilding of parliament must not follow this familiar path. The EFF demands full transparency regarding the appointment of the Development Bank of Southern Africa, the total cost of the project, and the procurement processes followed.

The era of using favourable audit outcomes as a shield against scrutiny must come to an end.