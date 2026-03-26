NKOSANA LEKOTJOLO |Why the City of Gold never loses its allure

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Most recently, Johannesburg was named the top South African destination for raising families in a new international study. Pic: 123rf

The phrase “you can’t keep a good man down” could easily apply to Johannesburg. In many ways, you simply cannot keep Joburg down.

Few cities in the world are as vibrant, resilient, dynamic, controversial, loved and at times, criticised as Johannesburg. Yet despite the challenges it faces, the city continues to command the attention of millions of people across the globe.

Year after year, Joburg features prominently in international surveys and studies that measure the world’s most compelling urban centres. While the city often attracts scrutiny for its challenges, it simultaneously earns recognition for the opportunities it offers and the remarkable resilience of its people.

Most recently, in a new international study highlighted by Time Out, Joburg was named the top SA destination for raising families. The study, conducted by Compare the Market AU, ranked 50 global cities to determine the best places to raise a family in 2026. While cities such as Brisbane and Luxembourg dominated the top of the list, Johannesburg emerged as the highest-ranked SA city, placing 41st globally.

Importantly, it outperformed local rivals Cape Town and Durban, earning the distinction of being the country’s leading city for family life in the study.

Like many global cities, Johannesburg faces infrastructure and safety challenges. However, the city’s affordability, economic opportunities and vibrant culture continue to make it a magnet for people seeking a better future.

Whether purchasing or renting property, paying for municipal services such as water, electricity, sanitation and property rates, or managing everyday household expenses, Joburg continues to offer strong value for money compared with many other major cities.

Migration trends further reinforce this point. The 2025 SA Migration Report indicates that many people are moving to, or returning to, Gauteng – particularly Johannesburg – in search of improved economic opportunities.

Joburg has also received international recognition for housing affordability. In 2023, the city ranked first in a global study of major cities where buying property has become more affordable in recent years, strengthening its reputation as one of the most accessible property markets among major urban centres.

At a local government level, the City of Johannesburg has also taken deliberate steps to ensure that living costs remain manageable for residents. For the 2025/2026 financial year, the metro implemented a modest property rate increase of just 4.6%, one of the lowest increases among metropolitan municipalities in SA.

In addition, Joburg homeowners continue to benefit from significant rebates. All residential properties are exempt from paying property rates on the first R300,000 of their property value.

Qualifying pensioners can also receive property rates rebates ranging from 50% to 100%, depending on their income levels. These measures are designed to place real relief in residents’ pockets while ensuring that municipal services remain accessible and sustainable.

Joburg may face its fair share of challenges, but its resilience, affordability and enduring spirit continue to attract people from across SA and around the world.

For many, Johannesburg remains what it has always been — a city of opportunity, possibility and hope. The City of Johannesburg alone contributes around 15% of SA’s total economic output, making it the single largest metropolitan contributor to the national economy.

Its economy exceeded R1-trillion in 2023, accounting for roughly 44% of Gauteng’s GDP, while Gauteng itself produces more than one-third of SA’s entire GDP.

Challenges will always exist in a city of this scale, but the numbers tell a compelling story – Jozi is not just surviving; it continues to power SA’s economy and attract people who believe in its promise as a city of opportunity.

As long as opportunity continues to flow through its streets and markets, Johannesburg will remain the economic heartbeat of SA.