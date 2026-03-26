SOWETAN | Tshwane must speed up action against five officials

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The City of Tshwane says it has begun the process of a new disciplinary hearing against five senior managers who were found to have irregularly awarded a R292m tender to a joint venture involving tender baron Edwin Sodi’s companies.

This process of accountability – which ordinarily ought to be welcome – is, however, set to take effect nearly four years after a forensic report found Thembeka Mphefu, France Manganye, Stephens Notoane, Justice Sekokotla and Dumisani Gubuza were grossly negligent and derelict in their duties related to the tender.

The officials were members of the bid evaluating committee whose failures to follow due process ensured that Sodi’s companies — which did not meet the needed requirements — were not disqualified from the bidding, and the tender was awarded to them in a joint venture.

The tender was for the upgrade of the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant, which was a source of water for residents of Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria. In 2023, more than 20 people died during a cholera outbreak in the area, which was blamed on the lack of a supply of clean running water to residents.

While Tshwane has commendably pursued the disciplinary matter of the five officials after an initial setback, which saw them found guilty on only one charge, the delays in reconstituting the process are worrying.

The Labour Court ruled in the city’s favour in November last year, finding that the chairperson of the disciplinary hearing, who gave the officials a slap on the wrist, overlooked important facts. The court further found that the chairperson had acted “unreasonably and irrationally”.

But nearly five months since the judgment was delivered, Tshwane is still only talking about a process being in place to restart the hearings with a new chairperson yet to be appointed.

This delay is not only an injustice but also a costly affair for the city that has been paying the salaries of the five officials for over two years while they remained on suspension pending the outcome of the Labour Court matter.

For the residents of Tshwane and the people of Hammanskraal, who lost their loved ones three years ago to cholera, delays in holding those responsible for irregular expenditure and their suffering are perpetuating impunity.

The city must get the ball rolling now with a new disciplinary process and follow up with law enforcement on the criminal charges as recommended by its forensic investigators.