DINKO BOIKANYO |Restoring stewardship key in SA’s land reform debate

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA’s land debate is often framed in familiar terms: redistribution, restitution, expropriation and productivity. These are necessary conversations. But they are not sufficient.

What if indigenous people were targeted and displaced not because of what they lacked but because of what they held, what they protected, and what they remembered? That they were not merely occupants of land, but stewards of it.

Colonial machinery was about control. Control of resources, but also control of knowledge, meaning and memory buried beneath the land. Because once you control the narrative, you control how people understand who they are.

Colonisation was a systematic disruption of knowledge systems. It was a purposeful spiritual war over the planet’s original eternal life blueprint. It was not just a physical takeover but a deeper erasure. A rewriting of identity, history and worldview.

Indigenous nations in Africa and other continents were not simply living on land; they were in a relationship with it. Their systems of knowledge were deeply embedded in place.

Through ceremony, sound and communal practice, they engaged with the land, the stars, the animals. These were not random rituals. They were structured, meaningful and sustained over generations.

Ceremonies carried living codes of memory. Sacred sites were not just geographic locations but held deeper significance. Indigenous nations lived in symbiosis with Mother Earth in sophisticated systems of stewardship.

To remove people from land was not simply relocation; it was an intentional displacement.

Colonisation functioned as a form of war, not only over land but also over knowledge, over memory and over the very blueprint of how societies understand themselves. And in that process, something critical was lost.

Indigenous philosophies were grounded in a simple but powerful idea: that humans are not separate from nature but part of it. Not owners, but custodians. They are stewards responsible for maintaining systems of ecological governance and balance across generations.

To erase these systems was to sever humanity’s connection to Mother Earth and the very environment that sustains it.

What replaced them was a different model. One built on extraction, ownership and control. Land became a commodity. Nature became a resource. Progress became measured in output rather than balance.

And today, we are living with the consequences. SA faces land degradation, water scarcity, biodiversity loss and deep structural inequality and generations are becoming increasingly spiritually lost.

These are not isolated challenges. They are symptoms of a deeper disconnection between people, the land and Mother Earth.

The National Development Plan 2030 recognises the need for sustainability, inclusive growth and environmental resilience. It points towards balance, but implementation often remains anchored in the same paradigms that created the problem, prioritising productivity and output without fully integrating alternative knowledge systems.

Land reform, similarly, risks becoming a technical exercise. Transfer land. Issue title. Measure success in hectares. Yet ownership without stewardship simply reproduces the logic of extraction.

The real theft of colonisation was not only of land but of spiritual protocols, ancestral memory and access to multidimensional wisdom and knowledge.

It was also a theft of what might be called ancestral intelligence, the accumulated wisdom of how to live in balance with the Earth. When all that is lost, something else happens. People forget their role as stewards. And when memory fades, history becomes easier to reshape.

Control over land also meant control over the flows of life, knowledge and meaning — and once these systems are broken, societies can be made to accept entirely new versions of reality and distorted history.

Whether one interprets this literally or symbolically, the implication is powerful. Disconnection enables control. And forgetting enables the reinvention of history.

This is why the future cannot be reduced to returning land alone; it is about restoring stewardship and knowledge systems. Restoring the relationship between people and the land. Restoring the understanding that we are not separate from nature, but part of it.

This restoration is not about rejecting modernity. It is about integration. Combining technological advancement with indigenous wisdom. Aligning economic growth with ecological responsibility.

Grounding policy in lived knowledge and historical insight. SA has a unique opportunity here. Not only to correct historical injustice but also to lead in reimagining development itself. To move from extraction to regeneration.

From ownership to stewardship. From disconnection to integration. Because ultimately, the question is whether we remember how to live with the land.

And perhaps the most important shift begins with a simple yet profound realisation: the knowledge we seek has not been completely lost; it endures, embedded in culture, carried through history, and perhaps even woven into the very fabric of who we are.

In reconnecting with this stored ancestral intelligence and wisdom, in remembering, we do not merely restore the land; we restore ourselves.