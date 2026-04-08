CASSIUS SELALA | Recognising care economy key to job creation, women empowerment

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A woman heads home to Hosiyane village in KwaZulu-Natal. The commission on restitution of land rights told parliament on Tuesday that they have revised the number of land claims to be settled and finalised due to lockdown restrictions.

Across the globe, and especially in SA, women carry the invisible burden that sustains societies. Research by UN Women and the International Labour Organisation reveals that. globally, women perform more than three times as much unpaid care work as men.

In SA, this imbalance is particularly pronounced. Women, especially in rural and working-class communities, bear many unpaid care responsibilities, which limit their capacity to participate fully in the formal economy.

Women wake up before dawn to prepare school children, care for the elderly, support sick relatives and manage households. This labour sustains families, communities and economies, yet it remains largely unpaid, undervalued and absent from the national economic planning.

This reality has profound consequences. Women who devote hours each day to care for children, the elderly and sick relatives have little time to seek employment, education or entrepreneurship. Consequently, the cycle of economic dependency continues, reinforcing gender inequality and poverty.

If SA is serious about transforming its economy and achieving gender equality, it must start by recognising one of the most overlooked sectors: the care economy. It includes both paid and unpaid work involved in caring for people, ranging from childcare and early childhood development to elder care, healthcare support and domestic services.

Though often regarded as a social responsibility rather than an economic sector, the care economy has enormous potential to generate jobs and empower women economically. Evidence shows that the scale and economic contribution of the care economy are substantial. In SA, the paid care sector accounts for 13.8% of total employment, with women making up about 84% of this workforce.

Globally, it is projected to generate up to 150 million jobs by 2030, positioning it as one of the fastest-growing sectors. This is a demonstration that investing in the care economy can unlock one of the most powerful pathways for women’s economic empowerment. For example, by expanding childcare centres, supporting early childhood development programmes, strengthening community health work and enhancing elder care services, governments can create thousands of jobs while reducing the burden of unpaid care work.

When affordable childcare and elder care services are available, women are better able to find employment, pursue education and start businesses. In essence, investing in care not only creates jobs within the care sector but also unlocks economic participation across the entire economy.

This is why many global institutions now recognise the care economy as a crucial pillar of inclusive growth. The International Labour Organisation has estimated that significant investment in care services could create hundreds of millions of jobs worldwide by 2035.

For SA, where unemployment remains a major challenge, the potential impact is substantial. Investing in care infrastructure, including childcare facilities, community health programmes and elder care services, would stimulate local economies while addressing urgent social needs.

Recognition of the care economy’s importance is growing within global policy discussions, including at the Commission on the Status of Women.

Countries worldwide are exploring ways to embed care work into national economic strategies, acknowledging that sustainable development cannot be achieved without it. Meanwhile, half the population remains burdened by unpaid labour.

As SA strives to position itself as a champion of gender equality in multilateral forums, it must demonstrate leadership locally by prioritising investments that improve women’s lives.

Building a robust care economy should be a central part of this agenda. This involves more than simply recognising the importance of care work; it requires concrete policies such as increased public funding for childcare services, better wages and conditions for workers, expanded training programmes and stronger social protection systems.