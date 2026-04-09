SOWETAN | The ‘big fish’ behind Nkosi must be exposed

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The arrest of Sgt Fannie Nkosi carries far‑reaching implications for law enforcement and the fight against organised crime in SA.

Nkosi was no ordinary officer. He worked in the office of a deputy national commissioner, a position that placed him at the heart of police leadership.

The discovery of case dockets, firearms, ammunition and even a stun grenade at his home after his suspension — though not yet proven criminal in court — raises disturbing questions about the calibre of individuals entrusted to interact with the country’s top brass.

The case against Nkosi lends weight to allegations by KwaZulu‑Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that a criminal cartel has infiltrated sections of the justice system, including the police, metro police, prosecutors and even judges.

Among the dockets found in Nkosi’s possession were unresolved cases of cash‑in‑transit heists and hijackings, including incidents in Roodepoort and Musina.

Evidence before the Madlanga commission, which is probing Mkhwanazi’s claims, suggests Nkosi was the go‑to man for cartel members seeking access to sensitive police files. WhatsApp messages show him discussing cases with prominent taxi bosses alleged to be part of the network.

Nkosi himself testified that his superior, deputy commissioner Lt‑Gen Shadrack Sibiya, sent him to Musina in 2022 to investigate a cash‑in‑transit case and even directed him to meet attempted‑murder accused Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

Such revelations point to a disturbing nexus between rogue officers and criminal syndicates. The evidence seized from Nkosi’s home will be crucial not only in linking him to these networks but also in exposing senior officers who may have enabled them.

This development marks progress in rooting out corruption within the police, yet it should alarm every South African. How can we hope to win the war against crime if officers in Nkosi’s position were allegedly serving criminals rather than the public?

Without Mkhwanazi’s whistle‑blowing, such collusion might have remained hidden, allowing senior officials to continue betraying their oath. The public deserves transparency, accountability and assurance that those sworn to protect them are not secretly undermining justice.

Importantly, Nkosi did not act alone. If we are serious about cleaning up the police service, investigations must extend beyond him to the “big fish” pulling the strings behind the scenes.

Only by confronting this rot at the highest levels can SA restore faith in its police service and reclaim the integrity of its justice system. Anything less would be a betrayal of the nation’s trust.