THOMAS BRENNAN | Remote Gambling Bill risks missing the point — at the worst time

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SA is on the cusp of legalising and expanding online gambling without putting in place the safeguards that other countries now consider essential. Picture: 123RF

April is Financial Literacy Month in SA, a moment meant to empower citizens to make sound financial decisions.

Yet it arrives against a troubling backdrop: a surge in online gambling that is quietly eroding the financial resilience of the very households financial education seeks to protect.

A recent submission to the portfolio committee on trade, industry and competition on the Remote Gambling Bill makes a stark point.

SA is on the cusp of legalising and expanding online gambling without putting in place the safeguards that other countries, including emerging markets such as India, the Philippines and Brazil, now consider essential.

The result, if left unchanged, will not be a modern, well-regulated industry but a system that legalises access while outsourcing the social costs.

Online gambling is no longer a niche activity. It now dominates SA’s gambling landscape, with rapid growth driven by mobile access and aggressive marketing.

The social consequences are already visible: students gambling their allowances, low-income households spending disproportionate shares of income, and rising demand for addiction-support services.

Yet, the current Bill reads less like a public health framework and more like a licensing regime. It enables operators to enter the market but does little to ensure they operate responsibly.

This places SA behind, not only developed markets like the UK, the Netherlands and Australia, but also peers in the Global South.

Consider India. Its 2025 online gaming law takes an interventionist stance, including the power to block unlawful platforms, prohibit payment processing for illegal gambling, and restrict advertising that induces participation.

Even where India opts for prohibition in certain categories, its regulatory toolkit, especially around enforcement, is robust.

In the Philippines, the regulator enforces a detailed Responsible Gaming Code of Practice. This includes mandatory player monitoring, cross-platform exclusion systems, and strict controls on advertising and access.

Advertising is permitted, but tightly governed, especially where vulnerable groups are concerned.

SA’s Bill, by contrast, assumes harm will be managed after the fact. Nowhere is this gap more visible than in advertising.

The Bill permits widespread gambling promotion, including sports sponsorships, with minimal restriction. This stands in direct contrast to global trends and, increasingly, to common sense.

Take Australia, where recent reforms have introduced strict limits: caps on TV ads, bans during live sports, restrictions on radio timing, and, critically, a prohibition on celebrities and athletes promoting gambling.

Perhaps the most troubling aspect of the current trajectory is who bears the cost. Evidence shows that lower-income households spend a far higher proportion of their income on gambling than wealthier groups.

The lesson from international experience is clear: it is far easier to build safeguards into a system from the outset than to retrofit them after harm becomes entrenched.

The submission to the portfolio committee outlines practical, achievable reforms that are already implemented elsewhere. These include a national self-exclusion register, stronger enforcement powers (such as payment and ISP blocking), mandatory data sharing, and clear limits on advertising and sponsorship.

None of these measures would prevent the growth of a legal market. They would simply ensure that growth does not come at the expense of households.

Financial literacy often stresses individual responsibility: budgeting better, saving more, avoiding debt, but that alone cannot offset systemic risk.

If SA is serious about financial inclusion and resilience, it must recognise that consumer protection does not constrain growth —it is a prerequisite for sustainable growth.

The Remote Gambling Bill presents a choice: to build a market that is preventative and protective, or one that is reactive and costly.

Right now, it is leaning toward the latter.