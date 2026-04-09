VUSI MTHIMKHULU | Reckless driving and overtaking: a growing concern on SA roads

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Traffic at Pumulani Plaza as motorists drive back to Gauteng after the Easter weekend.

On Easter Monday, residents of Soweto gathered in numbers at Avalon Cemetery for the annual Jozi FM #Siyabakhumbula commemoration event, which pays tribute to the departed.

The #Siyabakhumbula campaign, which literally means “we remember them”, seeks to inspire communities to reconnect with their heritage and maintain bonds with those who have passed away. The event is part of the station’s ongoing commitment to community engagement and social cohesion, with radio serving as a bridge between memory and healing.

It was pleasing to see so many people arriving with flowers, garden spades and cleaning supplies to clean and pray for their departed loved ones alongside their families.

The live broadcast from the cemetery let those who were not able to attend participate, and the presenters engaged with the audience and encouraged heartfelt tributes.

Organisers emphasised the importance of remembrance as a cultural and emotional practice in a historic site like Avalon Cemetery, one of Soweto’s oldest burial grounds.

Research has also shown that human error constitutes 70-89% of all accidents in the country

Tshabuse Street, a short two-lane road that leads motorists and pedestrians to the entrance of Avalon Cemetery, is difficult to traverse during this event; a railway line to Chiawelo station runs beneath its little bridge.

The traffic was heavy, but motorists remained calm and observed the rules of the road, also allowing pedestrians to cross the busy road.

It was 7am, on a public holiday, with no cause to rush, but a few motorists could not resist breaching the road regulations by driving into the oncoming traffic lane just to get in front of other cars.

The department of transport asserts that “it’s this driver behaviour that contributes to road accidents and fatalities when motorists make U-turns or overtake where it is not possible or permitted to do so.”

A spokesperson for the Limpopo transport department told SABC News that such behaviour resulted in the head-on collision between a BMW and a Toyota Fortuner on the N1 between Mokopane and Polokwane last Thursday.

Research has also shown that human error constitutes 70-89% of all accidents in the country.

Likewise, it has been reported that unlawful or unsafe overtaking constituted 7.14% toward the occurrence of fatal crashes in SA between 2010 and 2011. Research further shows that speeding accounts for more than half of the fatal road crashes due to driver error, while overtaking accounts for around one fifth.

It was astonishing to observe motorists, both young and old, engaging in this risky behaviour in Soweto on Monday on such a tiny stretch of the road, with little consideration of pedestrians attempting to cross the road in between slow-moving cars

It was astonishing to observe motorists, both young and old, engaging in this risky behaviour in Soweto on Monday on such a tiny stretch of the road, with little consideration of pedestrians attempting to cross the road in between slow-moving cars.

By 8am Joburg’s metro police’s arrival had restored order, preventing an accident from happening.

This behaviour of overtaking unsafely was not only against the road regulations, but also undermined the spirit of the day, which was to remember those who have passed on, possibly due to the same behaviour demonstrated out of the gates of the cemetery.

It is therefore prudent that authorities collaborate with organisers of such events not only to manage the influx of cars but also to advocate for change in driver behaviour.

While the Soweto event was a great success and was not ruined by a few disregarding the rules of the road, it served as a reminder of the reality faced by many on our roads daily.

Jozi FM should continue to strengthen its position, not just as a broadcaster, but also as an important voice within the community of Soweto.