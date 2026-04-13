SOWETAN | We need more boots on the ground to fight crime

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Criminals are running amok because it has become evident that the capacity to fight crime is limited.

Fighting crime does not only require a long-term commitment from the government of well-trained police but also enough boots on the ground.

But deploying enough police officers appears to be a bridge too far if what came out of the public participation meeting between the police and residents of Alexandra last week is anything to go by.

During the meeting, Col Sambureni Mawundla from the visible policing division revealed that Alexandra, which has nearly a million people, is serviced by only 305 police officers.

This falls far below the 468 officers required to patrol the densely populated township, which is classified among the areas in SA with a high crime rate.

According to Africa Check, while there is no universally set standard on policing ratio to population, a figure often cited in literature is one officer for every 220 people.

The reality in Alex, however, translates into one officer for about 3,200 residents. This reality extends beyond Alexandra, given that policing budgets have been declining over the years, negatively affecting the recruitment of new officers.

It is not surprising that the Alexandra policing precinct is among the top 30 police stations in the country with a high record of crime rates. The latest statistics also indicate that the Alexandra police station ranks eighth in Gauteng for 17 community-reported serious crimes such as robbery and that it is ranked top in the province for sexual assault crimes.

This horrifying situation cannot be allowed to continue if the government is serious about fighting crime in townships such as Alex and ensuring the safety of its citizens. This is the impact of budget cuts on policing, which should be at the top of the government’s priorities. Many police officers are overworked and overstretched due to the number of high crime incidents that they must deal with across the country.

We know that other resources used in crime-fighting, such as vehicles, are also in short supply, negatively affecting the ability to respond to the operational needs of combating crime daily. Criminals are running amok because it has become evident that the capacity to fight crime is limited.

With the high crime rate that they battle with daily, residents of Alexandra will be simply left on their own to deal with criminality unless resources are allocated to support their efforts.

While the engagement with communities affected by crime — such as the Alex meeting — is a welcome initiative to find long-term solutions, it certainly isn’t enough if there are not enough boots on the ground to catch the criminals.

Sowetan