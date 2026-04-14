PEMMY MAJODINA | Water security is a strategic national priority

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11 March 2026 - Residents of Tiryville on the outskirts of Kariega have been experiencing extended water outages over a number of years. Some elderly residents have to walk up to a kilometer to fetch water from a municipal tap or pay children up to R20 per day to go fetch water for them. Pictured from left: Antonie Daniels,63, Arnold Fillis,59 and Julian Daniels,53, have to walk almost a kilometer every day to fill up their containers at the municipal tap. Picture Werner Hills

When the government convened the 2025 Water and Sanitation Indaba, we did so because the country demanded urgency, honesty, and action.

South Africans were no longer willing to accept a cycle of plans without progress or diagnoses without delivery.

The indaba brought together all spheres of government, water entities, business, labour, civil society and sector partners for a decisive shift in how we approach water and sanitation. It was meant to be a turning point. And it must remain one.

The recent webinar to track progress on implementing the indaba resolutions marks an important shift in how we govern the sector: from engagement to accountability, and from commitments to measurable outcomes.

The reality we confront is stark. Nearly half of SA’s water supply systems are failing to meet required standards. Around 64% of wastewater treatment works are in critical condition.

Almost half of our treated water is lost before it reaches users. In a water-scarce country, this is systemic failure.

At its core, it is a governance crisis. Infrastructure does not maintain itself. Systems do not operate without skilled people. Revenues do not collect themselves.

Where there is weak management, poor planning and limited accountability, even well-funded systems will fail.

That is why water must now be understood as a strategic national priority. Water security is inseparable from economic growth, public health, environmental sustainability and social stability.

Without reliable water, we cannot sustain agriculture, expand industry, build human settlements or attract investment. In this sense, water security is national security.

Municipalities remain at the frontline of delivery. Yet, too many are not fulfilling this mandate.

Poor financial management, inadequate maintenance, weak billing systems and, in some cases, misuse of funds are visible in dry taps, polluted rivers and communities living without dignity.

We know what must be done. The challenge is implementation. This is where the resolutions of the indaba become critical.

Assigning responsibility is not the same as ensuring delivery. Where municipalities lack capacity, we must adopt fit-for-purpose models that align responsibility with capability. This includes strengthening the role of water boards and capable entities.

The second resolution addresses financial sustainability. A system that does not collect revenue cannot maintain infrastructure. Without maintenance, reliability declines and service delivery collapses.

We must enforce payment for services, improve billing, ringfence water revenues and ensure proper use of grants. We must also unlock investment through blended finance models. Water infrastructure must become financially sustainable.

The third resolution focuses on technical capacity. Infrastructure often fails not because it is old, but because it is poorly operated. Too many facilities lack skilled personnel, maintenance plans and operational discipline.

We must deploy qualified engineers and technicians, invest in training, and ensure that competence becomes the standard.

The fourth resolution recognises that water security requires partnerships. The private sector can bring investment and innovation. Communities can help protect infrastructure and promote responsible use. Civil society can strengthen oversight and accountability. A sustainable system depends on collective responsibility.

The fifth resolution confronts criminality and corruption. Illegal connections, vandalism, procurement abuse and infrastructure theft are actively undermining the sector.

We must respond decisively. Strengthened law enforcement, consequence management and coordinated anti-corruption efforts are essential. There must be consequences for those who sabotage public services.

The central message is that solutions are known, but implementation is uneven. This is why progress tracking is so important. It enables us to measure performance, identify blockages and intervene where necessary. More importantly, it helps build a culture of accountability that must define the sector going forward.

Municipalities must improve governance and operations. Water boards must provide technical support. The private sector must invest. Communities must safeguard infrastructure and use water responsibly. This is a collective effort.

At its core, the water crisis is about dignity, equality and the credibility of our democracy.

However, there is reason for optimism.

SA has the institutional framework, technical expertise and financial potential to resolve this crisis. What has been missing is consistent execution. That must now change.

The shift from indaba to implementation demands discipline, accountability and sustained action. It also offers an opportunity to restore confidence, rebuild systems and secure our water future.

The people of SA do not want more reports. They do not want more explanations. They do not want more indabas and webinars. They do not want more promises. They want water.

Freedom is incomplete when taps run dry, when sewage flows in streets, and when communities are denied the basic services that give meaning to democracy.

When history judges our generation, it must never be said that we saw the crisis, understood the solutions and still failed to act.