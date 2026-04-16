MSIZI MYEZA |Egoism, corruption have taken hold of the built environment

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Rescue workers have to deal with large slabs of concrete from the collapsed George building

After two decades of working in the built environment, I found it necessary to share some in-depth reflections about the professional culture that has come to define our industry.

These thoughts arise not from judgment but from an earnest desire to provoke deeper contemplation, foster meaningful dialogue, and inspire positive change.

I have had the opportunity to collaborate with professionals spanning a wide range of disciplines within the built environment. What has often struck me is the prevalence of certain disconcerting traits − egoism, selfishness, self-absorption, and cunning − that, regrettably, are too commonly displayed among built environment practitioners.

These behaviours are part of a broader pattern that, when examined critically, reveals fundamental challenges in our professional culture.

Far from being isolated incidents, these tendencies appear ingrained and perpetuated across generations, influencing not just individual careers but the very fabric of our profession.

One of the core issues at hand revolves around how we measure success in our field. Too frequently, the focus narrows down to quantifiable outputs: How many buildings has one designed as an architect. How many townships has one proclaimed as a town planner. How many successful projects has one managed as a project manager. Or how many records of decisions has one approved as an environmental practitioner.

While these are important components of our work, the reduction of achievement to mere numbers or project tallies signals a transactional approach that overlooks the deeper impact we are capable of making.

The culture of consumerism that pervades society at large has seeped into our profession as well. This mindset − “What’s in it for me?” − has displaced the intrinsic motivations that originally drew many of us to this profession.

We have, quite frankly, lost a collective sense of public service. The notion that being a built environment practitioner is a calling — a commitment to actively shaping the social, economic, and environmental fabrics of our communities − has been overshadowed by personal ambition and competition for status and resources.

Too often, it feels as though the purpose of our work is reduced to carving out individual success rather than contributing to the public good. This disappointing cycle has perpetuated itself over time. I am especially concerned by how this culture is passed to new generations of professionals.

Young graduates and early-career practitioners learn from those who have come before them and adopt similar values and behaviours. It is not their fault alone; rather, it is a shared responsibility.

We who have years of experience must ask ourselves what example we are setting, what lessons we are imparting, and how we can better support the emergence of a more values-driven generation of built environment professionals.

Many of these behaviours are strongly influenced by the enormous pressures imposed by societal expectations as well as internal profession-related challenges.

The built environment sector has for years grappled with issues such as scarce resources, limited access to key decision-makers, and fierce competition for contracts and work opportunities.

The relentless drive to “keep up” in this competition places enormous stress on practitioners, especially those struggling with insecurity or vulnerability. Consequently, transactional relationships often arise, characterised by self-preservation at the expense of collaboration, trust, and altruism.

I am fully aware that there are practitioners with tremendous integrity, compassion, and heart who contribute tirelessly to making our profession meaningful and impactful.

These individuals stand as beacons of hope and exemplars for what the built environment can be. However, it is disheartening that such exemplars remain exceedingly rare. The pull of glamour, recognition, and personal gain draws the majority’s attention away from the foundational principles that should ground our work.

Now, it is imperative for all of us to pause and engage in sincere introspection. This call for reflection is not an end but a necessary step towards transforming the culture of our profession.

We must nurture environments where collaboration, integrity, empathy, and social responsibility are prioritised over competition and self-interest.

Professional bodies, educational institutions, employers, and practitioners all have a role to play in cultivating such a culture. Mentorship programmes, ethical frameworks, and dialogue platforms can help shift perspectives and reinforce shared values.

We must take a moment to reflect honestly, challenge the existing norms, and seek ways to elevate the built environment profession beyond the status quo.

It is our responsibility to ensure that the future generations inherit a built environment community committed not just to technical excellence but also to serving society with heart and a sense of calling.