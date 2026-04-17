ITSHOKENG KEKANA | Exodus from townships to suburbs unintentionally weakens local economies

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Sandton skyline seen from Alexandra township. The juxtaposition between the rich and the poor is especially evident in Alexandra, where some of South Africa's poorest live in the shadow of some of the country's richest.

The origin of townships in SA is deeply rooted in the segregationist policies that existed long before apartheid was established and formalised in 1948.

Before then, governments had already begun structuring cities around racial separation through law and urban design.

This was later intensified and systematised under apartheid through legislation such as the Group Areas Act, which enforced strict racial zoning in urban areas.

This system was not only about separation but about spatial control. It created cities in which black South Africans were positioned close enough to supply labour to urban economies but deliberately excluded from full participation in the urban core, where access to opportunity, infrastructure and mobility was structurally uneven.

To acknowledge that apartheid spatial planning continues to shape present-day inequality is not the same as reducing township residents to permanent victims of history.

Overemphasis on victimhood can obscure agency, flatten the diversity of lived experience and easily narrow the range of possible solutions

Although townships were originally constructed as instruments of control and containment, there has been a shift towards permanent, functioning communities with the expansion of access to services. Though still uneven, they have since evolved into permanent, complex urban environments.

Despite this evolution, the spatial consequences of their origin remain visible in the structure of South African cities today.

This raises an important question about how we speak about townships and social mobility. There is a common narrative that associates success with “getting out” of township spaces, often implying that upward mobility is only legitimate once it is physically expressed through relocation.

While this is understandable at an individual level, the framing becomes limited when applied as a general social prescription for everyone.

To an extent, mass movement out of townships presents serious spatial and economic constraints. Urban systems are not infinitely elastic.

Large-scale relocation into already established suburbs would intensify demand and place additional strain on infrastructure and other services.

It would also contribute to overcrowding in areas that are already under pressure due to existing urban migration patterns.

Many township spaces function through the dense local circulation of money, informal trade and small-scale enterprises. The extraction of the population without equivalent reinvestment risks hollowing out these internal economic systems, rather than transforming them.

At the same time, such movement could unintentionally weaken township economies.

The more precise issue is not simply where people live, but how opportunity is distributed across space. Townships were designed to concentrate economic access in specific urban zones, and although the legal framework of apartheid has ended, the spatial logic it produced remains partially intact.

As a result, mobility alone cannot resolve inequality if opportunity continues to be unevenly located.

The challenge is not to frame success purely as exit from township environments, but to rethink how urban space itself functions. Sustainable transformation requires both mobility and redistribution.

The fact of the matter is that people will move as they always have in any urban system, but opportunity must also be expanded inward through infrastructure, investment and economic integration so we don’t suffer an imbalance in an attempt to improve systems.

Ultimately, we need to question not why people remain in townships amid the stern encouragement for them to leave, but why opportunity remains so unevenly distributed across the urban landscape and how cities can be restructured in a way that acknowledges historical reality without allowing that to define future possibility.

Crucially, any meaningful transformation must confront inherited spatial inequalities directly, rather than geographically displacing them while leaving their underlying economic structures intact.