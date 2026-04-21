SOWETAN | State must root out Ekurhuleni graft

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The charges levelled against Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla and suspended deputy metro police chief Julius Mkhwanazi have exposed new depths of alleged corruption in the metro.

Lerutla and Mkhwanazi appeared in the Boksburg magistrate’s court yesterday charged with defeating the ends of justice, fraud and corruption. The charges emanate from a 2019 incident where Lerutla was arrested for speeding and summoned to appear in court.

But according to the state, instead of showing up at his court appearance, Lerutla, acting in common purpose with Mkhwanazi, approached a man who cannot be named for his safety to attend court proceedings under false pretences.

This, according to the charge sheet, was because Lerutla was scheduled to attend an interview for the position of chief financial officer of Ekurhuleni, where he worked.

The state further alleges that Lerutla paid the man and Mkhwanazi R400,000 as gratification, which was shared between the pair. The sheer brazen nature of this incident can only be outdone by that of rapist Thabo Bester, who smuggled a dead body into prison in Mangaung to aid his daring escape.

Mkhwanazi has already been found wanting at the Madlanga commission, where his unsuitability for the position he held was exposed to the public. He allegedly authorised the unlawful registration of vehicles belonging to alleged crime boss Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala under the metro.

He was also investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate for his alleged role in the murder of Emmanuel Mbhense, who died during interrogation in the hands of police.

But how Mkhwanazi has managed to get away with so much while those at the helm of the metro looked the other way may now be explained by the evidence emerging from the courts.

Not only was he allegedly protected by former city manager Imogen Mashazi, as revealed at the Madlanga commission, but it would appear more people in the high echelons of the municipality owed him a debt of gratitude.

The corruption in the municipality may run deeper than what has been exposed to the public thus far. It is no longer enough to view these incidents of corruption emerging from the metro as isolated and limited to individuals who ran the metro in the past.

The courts are now the public’s last line of defence to root out corruption and maintain the rule of law in the face of governance failures in the municipality.