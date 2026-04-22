ITSHOKENG KEKANA | Old patterns put invisible burden on justice system

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An unbroken pattern from our past is catching up with us in the courts. There is a developing trend where people increasingly expect the law to favour certain individuals rather than being applied fairly and unequivocally.

This is evident in recent high-profile cases involving public figures admired by sections of our society, where alleged wrongdoing is not only assessed legally but filtered through strong public sentiment about who deserves accountability and what accountability should look like.

Institutions responsible for law enforcement and prosecution find themselves operating in a climate where legal outcomes are often judged beyond their legal merit.

They are expected not only to apply the law but to manage perception to ensure the process does not appear selective, politically influenced or historically loaded.

In doing so, justice becomes something that must not only be delivered but carefully presented in a manner that does not trigger accusations of bias or hidden agendas.

This shift places an invisible but significant burden on the justice system. While the law itself remains clear in principle, its interpretation in the public sphere is increasingly shaped by emotion, identity and some of our historical memory.

The courts are no longer viewed purely as arbiters of law but also as institutions that must constantly prove their neutrality in an environment where trust is fragile and often unevenly distributed.

This tension is further complicated by the incomplete and uneven way in which the country has dealt with its past.

The transition to democracy established a strong constitutional order, but it did not fully resolve the deeper economic, social and psychological inequalities inherited from history. The result is a society where formal equality exists on paper but perceptions of fairness remain deeply contested in everyday practice.

Because of this, every major legal case carries more than its immediate facts. It becomes part of a broader narrative about whether the promise of transformation has been realised or whether institutions continue to reflect old patterns under new forms.

In such a context the judiciary, no matter how honest, is often forced to operate under heightened scrutiny, where each decision is measured not only against the law but against its perceived symbolic meaning.

In high-profile cases involving prominent public figures this sensitivity becomes even more pronounced. Public reaction is often immediate and polarised, with different segments of society interpreting the same legal process in entirely different ways.

For some the process is seen as overdue accountability finally taking shape. For the others it is interpreted as selective enforcement or targeted scrutiny. Neither interpretation is necessarily rooted in the actual legal reasoning but both shape the environment in which justice is administered.

This creates a difficult balancing act for institutions. On one hand, they are constitutionally bound to act without fear, favour or prejudice. On the other hand, they operate in a society where historical context cannot be ignored in how their actions are received.

The challenge is not the application of the law itself, but the public reading of that application in a society still negotiating trust in its institutions.

At the heart of this issue is a deeper question about legitimacy. A justice system does not only depend on the correctness of its decisions but also on the public belief that those decisions are made fairly and consistently.

Where that belief is weakened, even legally sound outcomes can be viewed with suspicion and every enforcement action risks being interpreted as part of a broader narrative rather than a standalone legal process.

This is where the legacy of our unresolved past continues to surface in subtle but powerful ways. A history that was never fully reconciled, economically or socially, continues to shape how authority is perceived and exercised.

Institutions inherit not only legal frameworks from the past but also the burden of rebuilding trust that was never fully established in the first place.

The result is a justice environment that is constantly under dual pressure to be fair and to be seen as fair in perception. These demands do not always align neatly and the tension between them has become one of the defining challenges of contemporary governance.

Ultimately, the strength of a constitutional democracy is not only measured by the existence of laws but by the confidence that those laws apply equally in principle and practice.

Where that confidence is uncertain, every case, especially those in the public eye, becomes more than a legal matter. It becomes a test of institutional legitimacy.

The real danger is not in disagreement with the courts but in the gradual expectation that their role is to satisfy us. The law was never meant to comfort, reassure or affirm; it was meant to be applied. When that distinction fades, so does the line between justice and perception.