SOWETAN | Is Masemola’s prosecution the start of new era?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

National police commissioner Fanie Masemola was yesterday formally charged with contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). The state alleges that he failed to prevent unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure and losses by allowing a company linked to alleged drug cartel member Vusumusi “Cat” Matlala to continue invoicing the SAPS and receiving payments, despite clear red flags surrounding the contract.

In countries governed by strict accountability, Masemola would have been suspended the moment he was served with a summons to appear in court. Yet, President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken his time, fuelling perceptions of hesitation or political calculation.

The top cop’s supporters argue that the charges are part of factional battles raging within the SAPS. Indeed, Masemola recently suspended one of his deputies, Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, after Sibiya was implicated in the ongoing Madlanga commission. The commission is probing allegations of cartel capture of the police, metro police, judiciary, prosecutors and politicians. It was established following claims by KwaZulu-Natal SAPS commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, himself an ally of Masemola.

Politics aside, the arrest of an accounting officer of a government department for reckless handling of taxpayers’ money is a welcome development. In the last financial year, the auditor-general (AG) recorded R1.4bn in fruitless and wasteful expenditure – a reduction from R3.5bn the previous year, but still staggering.

The state also lost R9bn through payments for items never received, fraud, non-compliance, poor asset management, and penalties for late payments. These failures stem from departments’ inability to manage finances and performance effectively.

AG Tsakani Maluleke has warned that such failures “result in non-delivery on government initiatives aimed at improving the lives of South Africans and alleviating poverty and hardship. Waste of money and resources means reduced funding for service delivery and programmes and, eventually, a greater burden on taxpayers.”

Her words resonate sharply in a country where millions depend on government services for basic dignity.

The Matlala contract was among the irregular expenditures flagged by the AG in the 2024/25 financial year. Yet, as is too often the case, accountability has been absent. Reports pile up, recommendations are made, but those responsible seldom face consequences.

Maluleke’s office has consistently urged the government to hold leaders accountable when public funds are lost or wasted.

It would be deeply unfortunate if Masemola’s prosecution were merely a weapon in factional warfare. But if it signals a genuine shift towards accountability, it could mark the beginning of a new era. SA desperately needs a culture where every cent of public money is accounted for, where corruption is punished, and where resources are directed to service delivery rather than lining pockets.

The true measure of an accountable government is not in speeches or commissions but in action. If Masemola’s case sets a precedent, South Africans may yet see a corruption-free state where public funds serve their rightful purpose: improving lives, alleviating poverty, and building a society worthy of its democratic promise.