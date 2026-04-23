ASK DR LUVUYO BAYENI | The benefits of regular health screening

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The physical examination will help establish levels of the Blood Pressure (BP) and weight which is used to determine the Body Mass Index (BMI). . Stock photo.

The purpose of screening is to identify people who are at higher risk of certain health problems or conditions so that early treatment or intervention can be offered to reduce the incidence and/or mortality of the problem.

Screening is important for early interventions by identifying risks before symptoms and is one of the direct translations of “prevention is better than cure”.

People mainly use health facilities for curative services. Of course we are aware of a fraction of them who say, “Doc, I am actually not sick but missed work and need a medical certificate.”

If the person does not ask to be screened, it is a missed opportunity, as they are already at a health facility and being attended to by a healthcare worker. All it takes is to simply ask for health screening to understand your current risk profile, which will put you at an advantage and able to make informed decisions about your health.

What is considered?

Screenings are offered against risks that are linked to certain factors. There are different risks associated with the different genders, including sexual orientation. The health-seeking behaviour of men remains low, and as such, screening statistics are higher for women.

Different age groups have different health risks as informed by research and disease profiles. However, over time, an element of lifestyle has influenced the age profiles outside the “academic” age groups for certain disease profiles. Gone are the days when we used to lock certain diseases to certain age groups, especially chronic diseases of hypertension among the elderly.

Theory has taught us that certain medical conditions have a familial trait, and risks increase due to genetic or hereditary transference. Most families overlook the value of conversations about previous generations, including information about known diagnoses or causes of death of those that have passed on. This is where younger generations can take note of any conditions that exist within their family lines.

Existing medical conditions are a contributing factor to screening, especially in determining both the type and frequency of the health screenings for that individual.

It is inevitable that we all fit in most of these factors that are considered for screening and by virtue should all participate in such programmes.

What exactly are we screened for?

The screening should be embraced as a non-judgmental and welcoming environment which is initiated with a conversation around family, lifestyle, medical conditions and expectations. This is the part where you don’t scream that you are in a hurry or your time is being wasted. Instead, it is an opportunity for your concerns about your health risks or any myths to be clarified.

During the conversation, issues related to lifestyle would be screened and cover the risks related to it. This will include access to types of diet, appetite and activism around exercises as well as the amount and frequency of consumption of alcohol or smoking or substance abuse.

The physical examination will help establish levels of blood pressure (BP) and weight, which are used to determine the body mass index (BMI). A simple blood test through a finger prick will be done to assess the level of sugar in the blood and cholesterol estimates. Depending on factors established already, some blood tests may include assessment of liver and kidney functions, especially for those with existing medical conditions.

Some screenings promote or focus on cancer awareness and may offer protection against cancers. In general there would be screening for cervical, breast, colorectal and prostate cancers. They may be accompanied by imaging screenings through chest X-rays, ultrasound and mammography.

Summarising the basic screenings that are accessible at health facilities or medical insurance/aid programmes is as follows:

BP

HGT/Blood glucose

BMI

Cholesterol

Dental

Sexually Transmitted Infections

Does my age matter at all?

There are mandatory screenings related to certain age groups as follows:

Cervical cancer – 30 years (21 years with early sexual exposure)

Breast cancer – 50 years (from 40 years’ mammography)

Colon cancer – 50 years (45 years with increased risks)

Lipid profile – 40 years

Visual & hearing – old age or when any deterioration is experienced

Prostate – 50 years (40- 45 years with increased risk)

Bone density – 65 years

What are the benefits?

Screening offers an opportunity to know one’s health status, associated risks and any medical conditions. You are not presenting to healthcare services because you have symptoms, which allows you to be more relaxed and at ease. Importantly, you are empowered to approach your life differently and to be more cautious of any risks.

Let us join hands in promoting healthy living and be champions of taking charge of our future by being consistent with getting regular health screenings.