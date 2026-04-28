GODRICH GARDEE | Custodial sentence imposed on Malema offends law and logic

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Throughout my life, spanning both pre- and post-1994 SA, I have witnessed our criminal justice system operate at its highest ethical standards and fall to its deepest points of compromise.

The sentencing of EFF president Julius Malema on April 16, arising from the 2018 Mdantsane firearm-discharge incident, regrettably falls within the latter category, the deepest point of compromise.

The imposition of a custodial sentence, despite the defence presenting a compelling and substantiated case for a non-custodial sanction, is, with respect, not only disproportionate but difficult to reconcile with established legal principles.

The court accepted that no person sustained injury, nor was any individual placed in actual, as opposed to speculative, danger. The discharge occurred during a political gathering characterised by a celebratory atmosphere.

There was no evidence that Malema wielded the alleged firearm in a threatening or menacing manner. Rather, the conduct was presented as symbolic, consistent with a long-standing political tradition in which performative acts are employed to convey defiance and mobilisation.

The defence team, comprising Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC and Lawrance Hodes SC, sharply and authoritatively placed before the court a comprehensive body of evidence, including a detailed pre-sentencing report, expert testimony concerning the sociological dynamics of political assemblies, and authoritative jurisprudence distinguishing recklessness from mere negligence.

It was persuasively demonstrated that, if any culpability were to be attributed, it resided at the lowest end of the legal spectrum of mens rea (“guilty mind”, the mental state or intent behind a crime).

Moreover, comparative jurisprudence reveals that, in cases where no harm has ensued, courts have consistently imposed fines, suspended sentences, or community-based sanctions.

The submissions advanced by the defence were not grounded in sentiment but in the well-established triad of case law and sentencing considerations, namely, the nature of the offence, the personal circumstances of the offender, and the interests of society.

Despite mitigating factors and a well-reasoned body of jurisprudence, the court handed down a direct prison sentence, a move that has stunned the community and sparked calls for an urgent appeal.

The concerns are compounded by the procedural and substantive anomalies evident in the treatment of Malema’s co-accused, Adriaan Snyman, a white man before a white magistrate.

The acquittal of Snyman on all charges is not accompanied by a cogent or coherent legal rationale in view of the fact that the same court declined his section 174 discharge application. On the state’s own version, the evidentiary matrix implicating both accused was materially indistinguishable.

The alleged firearm belonged to Snyman, while Malema was alleged to have discharged it. In circumstances where the court found insufficient basis to sustain a conviction against the alleged licensed owner of the gun, it is jurisprudentially incongruous that the alleged user should bear full criminal liability.

This internal inconsistency within the judgment raises legitimate concerns regarding the uniform application of legal principles. The selective attribution of liability undermines the integrity of the adjudicative process and risks eroding public confidence in the judiciary far more profoundly than the sentence itself.

It is not far-fetched to conclude that this verdict and sentence resonate with the US president’s public demands for the incarceration of the EFF leader. If anything to the contrary, it confirms the clamour of racist whites in SA to shut down the lone voice of pan-Africanism for the return of the land to the indigenous people of the country.

The broader political context cannot be ignored. Organisations such as AfriForum have openly articulated a strategy of utilising litigation as a means of engaging political opponents. While litigation is a legitimate tool within a constitutional democracy, its instrumentalisation for political ends raises complex questions about fairness and the proper limits of legal process.

Historical experience further cautions against complacency. Figures such as Patrice Lumumba, Thomas Sankara, and Steve Biko were not undone through overtly unlawful means alone but through systems that failed to protect dissenting voices. While SA’s constitutional democracy provides significantly stronger safeguards, the selective or inconsistent application of the law remains a matter of legitimate concern.

It bears emphasis that Malema will exercise his undoubted right to appeal the sentence up to the highest court of the land. This is not an act of defiance, but rather an invocation of the very legal safeguards that underpin our constitutional order. The EFF’s support for this matter is rooted in legal principles, specifically regarding fairness, proportionality, and consistency in sentencing.

Moments of this nature demand legal clarity, certainty and institutional integrity.

The EFF remains steadfast in its commitment to constitutionalism, accountability, and justice. The pursuit of these principles requires not only vigilance but also an unfaltering insistence that the law be applied evenly, rationally, and without fear or favour.