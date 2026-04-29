MOREMI NKOSI | The dilutionary effect of placing healthcare delivery reform before financing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dr Katlego Mothudi’s opinion piece titled “healthcare reform must start with how care is delivered” correctly points out that healthcare reform must ultimately improve how care is delivered.

However, the proposition that healthcare delivery reform can lead, while financing and purchasing arrangements remain largely unchanged, deliberately underestimates the depth of the health system’s structural problem.

In reality, how care is delivered is inseparable from how it is funded, purchased and priced. Without reforming those levers, desired service delivery improvements will be marginal, remain starkly uneven, and unsustainable.

This is precisely where the case for health financing reforms become practical. Consider a simple, everyday example where a patient presents with lower back pain.

In the current private system, that patient may be referred for multiple specialist consultations, advanced diagnostics (such as MRIs), and possibly even surgical opinions, often within a short space of time.

This is not necessarily because each intervention is clinically essential, but because the dominant fee-for-service payment model rewards activity. Every consultation, scan, and procedure generates revenue.

There is little incentive to co-ordinate care conservatively, emphasise physiotherapy, or prioritise non-invasive management.

In such an environment, “how care is delivered” is already shaped, quite powerfully, by how providers are paid. Now imagine the same patient in a system underpinned by strategic purchasing, as envisaged under the National Health Insurance (NHI). The purchaser contracts providers on the basis of outcomes and cost effectiveness, not volume.

A primary care provider operating under capitation has a clear incentive to manage the patient holistically, avoiding unnecessary escalation while ensuring appropriate care.

Referral pathways are structured, tariffs are standardised, and the focus shifts from “how much can be done” to “what should be done.” The delivery model changes not because of guidelines alone, but because the financial incentives now support good clinical practice.

Yes, some funders have developed and implemented dedicated programmes aimed at managing such patient requirements in a holistic manner, but these programmes are few and far between and the inherent reimbursement systems applied remain virtually opaque.

Additionally, it is not far-fetched for the “competitive advantage” argument to be used as a reason for relevant information, including payment terms, to not be shared. A second example lies in the pricing for hospital services.

Nowadays, two patients undergoing the same procedure, say a caesarean section, will more likely than not face vastly different costs depending on the hospital group, specialist billing practices and scheme network and related arrangements.

One patient may be fully covered, while another incurs significant co-payments due to tariff gaps, use of non-scheme network providers and balance billing.

This variability is not driven by differences in clinical autonomy or complexity, it is a function of a system without a binding, regulated tariff framework. Medical schemes attempt to negotiate rates, but their fragmented purchasing power limits their effectiveness.

Within a co-ordinated strategic purchasing framework, tariffs for such procedures would be standardised across providers, based on cost, value and sustainability considerations. Hospitals would compete on quality of care and efficiency within a defined pricing structure, rather than on their ability to command higher fees due to market power or scarcity considerations.

What this means for patients is predictability and much-needed financial protection. For the system, it curbs the inflationary spiral that currently drives annual contribution increases. Again, the delivery of care, where patients go, how they are treated, and at what cost, is directly shaped by how services are priced and purchased.

The issue of diagnostic testing provides another practical illustration. In the current environment, it is not uncommon for patients to undergo duplicate tests when moving between providers, public and private, and particularly across fragmented networks.

A lack of integrated and/or interoperable purchasing, patient and broader health management and information systems means that care and planning coordination is weak, and duplication carries little financial penalty for providers. The result is inefficiency, higher costs, poor provider performance tracking and unnecessary inconvenience for patients and providers.

Evidence from a variety of contexts clearly indicates that a health system anchored on a strategic purchaser framework changes this dynamic. Providers who are accredited and given contracts will be required to adhere to clinical pathways, discourage duplication in care through use of integrated medical records, and link reimbursement to co-ordinated care and performance metrics.

For example, a bundled payment for a condition such as diabetes would cover consultations, tests, and medications within a defined package, incentivising providers to manage resources efficiently. This not only reduces waste but also improves continuity of care, something that cannot be achieved through delivery reform alone. Emergency care offers yet another lens.

In the current system, a patient experiencing a cardiac event may be taken to the nearest private facility, where costs escalate rapidly through emergency admission fees, various specialist consultations and interventions, including ICU charges, often with limited transparency.

In most of such instances, patients or their immediate family members are requested to sign waivers regarding the final costs associated with the needed treatment. In many instances, the medical schemes may cover a portion, but patients frequently face unexpected shortfalls.

The fragmentation of purchasing means there is no single entity ensuring cost discipline across the continuum of care. With the health financing reforms envisaged under NHI, emergency services would be part of a contracted network with defined tariffs and protocols.

The focus would shift to rapid, appropriate intervention within a cost-controlled framework, whether public or private. Providers would still be compensated fairly, but within parameters that reflect system-wide affordability and sustainability principles. This ensures that access to life-saving care is not accompanied by financial distress, an outcome that is currently far from guaranteed.

No individual or household must face financial catastrophe as a result of accessing and utilising the healthcare services they need. Even preventive care highlights the limitations of a delivery-first approach. Everyone agrees that health promotion and prevention is more cost-effective than treatment.

Yet, in a fee-for service environment, there is little financial reward for keeping patients healthy. Any given healthcare practitioner is paid only when a patient visits, not when illness is avoided. As a result, health promotion and preventive services are often underutilised, despite their long term benefits.

Strategic purchasing enables a different approach. Capitation payments, for instance, provide a fixed amount per user, encouraging providers to invest in preventive care, early detection, and active chronic disease management.

An accredited and contracted clinic or practice that successfully keeps its population healthy reduces downstream costs and retains financial sustainability. This alignment of incentives is what makes prevention a practical reality, rather than a policy aspiration.

These examples illustrate a consistent pattern, which is that the way care is delivered follows the money. Clinical guidelines, professional standards, health technology assessments and organisational reforms all matter, but they inevitably operate within an economic framework that significantly impacts and determines purchaser, provider and user behaviour.

Without changing that framework, efforts to improve healthcare delivery will be constrained, and in some cases undermined, by conflicting incentives and usually highly vested interests. It must be stated unequivocally that government has never opposed the establishment of a structured tariff negotiation framework.

However, what is not supported is the proposition that block exemptions be granted by the relevant authorities to individual stakeholder groupings.

A more effective and sustainable approach is the development of an integrated tariff negotiation framework that enables fair participation by all stakeholders, with outcomes that are transparent, publicly available, and accessible to all parties.

Critics of NHI often raise legitimate concerns about governance, capacity, and implementation risk. These must be taken seriously. But it is equally important to recognise the risks of inaction, piecemeal and sectoral reforms. The current health system is not stable and carries a significant risk of unsustainability. Rising costs are pushing members out of medical schemes, narrowing risk pools, increasing risk profiles within individual pools and exacerbating unaffordability and inequality concerns.

The public sector, meanwhile, continues to bear the burden of serving the majority with limited resources. This dual system is neither efficient nor equitable, and it is becoming increasingly unsustainable. Therefore, the argument that reform should begin with delivery is flawed. How healthcare is delivered indeed matters, but it cannot be divorced from the mechanisms that finance and shape it.

NHI offers a pathway to align these elements through entrenching strategic purchasing, regulated tariffs, provider performance accountability and integrated funding. It provides the tools to address not just the symptoms of the crisis, but its root causes.

The fallback mantra should never be whether SA can afford to implement NHI. It is whether as a country we can afford to continue with a health system where costs rise unchecked, access is uneven, patients continue to be unfairly exposed to catastrophic health expenditure and healthcare delivery reforms are perpetually constrained by misaligned incentives.

Practical examples from everyday patient experiences make one thing clear, which is that without structural change in how healthcare is priced and purchased, meaningful improvement in how care is delivered will remain out of reach.

This cannot be resolved by lobbying for piecemeal solutions like low-cost benefit options or even purveying veiled threats that no reform should be effected as it may lead to increased demand on the health system.