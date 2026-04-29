NOMANTU NKOMO-RALEHOKO | Food supply centre to fight hunger, restore people’s dignity

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While many households may still access some food, over half experience some level of food insecurity

Food insecurity in Gauteng is no longer a distant policy concern. It is a daily reality for thousands of households navigating rising costs, unemployment and persistent inequality.

Recent data confirms the scale of the challenge. While many households may still access some food, over half experience some level of food insecurity, with a significant proportion facing severe deprivation.

This is not merely a social concern. It is a constitutional issue that goes to the heart of dignity, equality, and the right to sufficient food.

It is against this backdrop that the Gauteng department of social development has taken a deliberate decision to establish a state-led food distribution centre. This intervention marks a necessary shift from fragmented, largely decentralised relief efforts toward a coordinated, accountable, and scalable system of food support.

The objective is not to replace existing actors, but to strengthen the system as a whole. Non-profit organisations (NPOs), other community structures, and municipalities have played an important role over many years. However, the scale and complexity of hunger now require a more structured state capability that can ensure consistency, transparency, and equitable reach across the province.

At its core, this initiative is about restoring dignity through reliable access to nutritious food. It also reflects a broader commitment to move beyond short-term relief toward sustainable, system-based solutions.

The model introduces centralised procurement and distribution mechanisms designed to reduce duplication, improve cost efficiency, and ensure that resources reach intended beneficiaries timeously.

Importantly, this will be implemented within a clear governance and compliance framework aligned to the Public Finance Management Act and section 217 of the constitution, ensuring that procurement processes remain fair, equitable, transparent, competitive, and cost-effective.

To support this, the department will implement strengthened oversight and accountability measures, including: Clear institutional roles and reporting lines; transparent beneficiary targeting criteria; regular performance monitoring and public reporting; and audit and risk management controls to safeguard public resources.

These measures are essential to ensure that the intervention does not only succeed in intention, but also in execution.

The initiative is fully aligned with the National Development Plan 2030 and the Integrated Food Security Strategy, both of which emphasise the need for coordinated, state-supported approaches to eliminating hunger.

It also supports the progressive realisation of the constitutional right to food, as required of the state. Beyond immediate food access, the model creates an opportunity to stimulate local economic activity. By incorporating local sourcing strategies, the department aims to support small-scale producers, cooperatives, and emerging farmers, while maintaining strict compliance with supply chain management prescripts.

This approach enables the province to address food insecurity while simultaneously advancing inclusive economic development.

The role of NPOs remains critical within this framework. Rather than being displaced, NPOs will be integrated into a more structured ecosystem, where partnerships are clearly defined, supported, and monitored to maximise impact.

This ensures that community-based knowledge and reach continue to inform delivery, while benefiting from improved coordination and resource alignment.

As with any reform of this scale, legitimate questions may arise regarding implementation capacity and centralisation risks. These concerns are recognised. The success of this model will depend on disciplined execution, continuous monitoring, and the ability to adapt where necessary.

The department is committed to a phased and responsive implementation approach, supported by data and stakeholder engagement. Ultimately, this intervention reflects a government that is prepared to confront systemic challenges with systemic solutions. It represents a shift from fragmented interventions toward a unified strategy grounded in evidence, constitutional obligations, and the lived realities of our communities.

In a province marked by deep inequality, ensuring access to food is both a moral imperative and a legal duty. The establishment of a state-led food distribution centre is a step toward fulfilling that responsibility in a more coordinated, accountable, and sustainable manner.

The task ahead is not only to act, but to deliver. Gauteng is positioning itself to do both.