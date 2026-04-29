SOWETAN | Derby chaos calls for action plan

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Soccer fans at FNB Stadium before the Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, Johannesburg. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

SA’s hosting of the Fifa World Cup in 2010 brought many benefits with it, including tourism and economic spin-offs.

On the football front, it elevated local talent to the eyes of leading global clubs. It further enhanced the image of the local league, bringing interest to its affairs from afar.

Today, the PSL is followed closely by people around the world with particular interest growing exponentially for big clubs such as Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

The Soweto derby which took place this past weekend is therefore one of the most anticipated footballing spectacles around the world. The affairs of the game from organising, logistics and what happens on the field of play are a major attraction, not just for local fans.

It was disappointing to witness again the chaotic scenes that took place in and outside the FNB Stadium on Sunday. Thousands of fans were stuck in traffic logjams, forcing kick-off of the game to be delayed and frustration boiled into violence in some instances.

On the stands, exit aisles were packed with fans who could not find seats on the stands, further raising concerns of safety and a potential stampede.

All of these are because those in charge of football refuse to learn important lessons from the 2010 Fifa World Cup that integrating public transport is critical in hosting major sporting events.

The heavy traffic queues outside the venue of the Soweto derby and poor crowd control by marshalls and traffic authorities contributed to the problem. For an event of the maginitude of the Soweto derby, public safety has to be paramount and limiting access of private cars into the venue must be a priority.

Yet year-after-year organisers of the Soweto derby fail to take responsibility in ensuring public transport is made an integral part of the event. But when similar events such as concerts and rugby matches are held, park and rides are organised to ensure smooth access to the venues.

The Rea Vaya bus transit system and metrorail trains were used without hiccups during the World Cup, but since then they have been discarded.

Although the official attendance at Sunday’s Soweto derby was put at around 88,000, it is likely that the figure was much higher and that is a recipe for disaster.

Unless administrators catch a wake-up call to avoid the repeat of Sunday, they run the risk of damaging the reputation of our football in the eyes of the world.