MSIZI MYEZA | DGs, CEOs no bag carriers for principals, board members

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When the AG exposes findings of maladministration, directors-general and CEOs are frequently left isolated and unsupported.

The signing of the Public Service Amendment Act and the Public Administration Act has created fertile ground for the professionalisation of the public service and the building of a resilient, accountable and efficient sector.

These two acts focus on reinforcing accountability, enhancing efficiency, good governance, responsive administration and ensuring ethical service delivery across all spheres of government.

A notable provision within the Public Service Amendment Act is the decentralisation of administrative powers to heads of departments. This shift is intended to insulate administrative decision-making from political interference, empowering officials to operate independently within the bounds of the law.

However, beneath these reforms lies an uncomfortable truth we can no longer ignore: the pervasive and insidious interference by non-executive directors in the routine operations of state-owned entities (SOEs), public- and municipal-owned entities.

Despite their duty to uphold institutional integrity, many boards engage in daily meddling in administrative affairs, effectively undermining the very governance frameworks they are meant to protect.

This hypocrisy is striking. When political principals interfere in operational matters, these same boards often decry such actions and seek legal recourse.

Yet, they themselves consistently cross the line by exerting undue influence over directors-general (DGs), CEOs and senior management.

Non-compliance with these overreaches often results in severe consequences for CEOs, including victimisation, threats of suspension, or contract non-renewal, fostering a toxic environment detrimental to sound governance and efficient service delivery.

The Zondo commission exposed how boards have exploited SOEs and public entities as conduits for corruption and personal gain.

Nevertheless, when the AG exposes findings of maladministration, DGs and CEOs are frequently left isolated and unsupported.

These executives bear disproportionate blame, while systemic issues and the role of boards remain insufficiently addressed.

To disrupt this destructive cycle and rebuild public trust, it is imperative that, alongside enforcing the new acts, we urgently develop and promulgate robust regulations.

These should be crafted collaboratively by the public service and administration department, the National School of Government and the National Treasury.

The objective must be to delineate clear boundaries governing board conduct within government departments, SOEs, public entities, and municipal-owned entities. It must also seek to curtail inappropriate interference in administrative affairs, prevent tender rigging, and eliminate maladministration.

This phenomenon is especially prevalent among those individuals who have effectively made a career out of “board sitting” − also known as “professional board members” − whose interests and motivations may not always align with the public good.

The regulatory frameworks, therefore, must address accountability, roles and responsibilities to ensure that boards function as supportive and advisory bodies rather than as overbearing controllers that disrupt executive management.

It is crucial that we revisit and internalise the wisdom shared by Prof Busani Ngcaweni, who argued that DGs, CEOs and senior public servants are not personal “bag carriers” for principals or board members.

These are senior executives who occupy the high office of accounting officers, entrusted with the legal duty to uphold the constitution, adhere to the law, and implement government policy with integrity, impartiality, and professionalism. This role cannot be subordinated to expediencies or personal interests.

Their role is that of professional accounting officers entrusted with the critical responsibilities of upholding the law, honouring the constitution and implementing the strategic plans of their respective entities.

These strategic plans should be aligned with the national government’s agenda, reflecting the broader vision of serving the public interest with dedication and excellence.

Myeza is CEO of the Council for the Built Environment

Sowetan