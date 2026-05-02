LUNGELO MKAMBA | Twenty years on: How Sassa changed and supported vulnerable South Africans

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Twenty years ago, South Africa made a quiet but profound promise to its most vulnerable citizens.

In April 2006, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) became fully operational not merely as a government institution but also as a lifeline.

A safety net woven from the constitutional conviction that every South African has the right to social security. Two decades on, it is worth pausing to reflect on just how extraordinary that promise has become.

When Sassa was established, the social grant system was a patchwork of fragmented provincial administrations, uneven in reach and marked by inefficiencies.

By 1996, about 2-million beneficiaries received social assistance. That figure was a product of design and exclusion, a welfare system built for some, not for all. The creation of a single, unified national agency set about changing that reality.

Today, Sassa pays about R22bn monthly to more than 19-million beneficiaries. That is not a statistic to be recited and forgotten.

It is the elderly grandmother in Soweto who eats because of her old age grant. It is the child in Mamelodi who attends school because a caregiver receives the child support grant (CSG).

It is the person living with a disability in Soshanguve who maintains their independence. Behind every number, a human life whose circumstances have been measurably improved.

To serve those millions, Sassa has built infrastructure to match its mandate. More than 1,400 local offices and service points now operate nationwide, creating a physical footprint that brings government closer to communities. In a country where poverty and geography often intersect as barriers, that presence is significant.

Social grants continue to play a critical role in supporting matric pupils who represent the country’s future.

In 2024, at least 657,980 matric pupils were beneficiaries of the CSG, while 35,200 were foster child grant beneficiaries. In monetary terms, about R58.9bn was disbursed for the benefit of matric pupils who were social grant beneficiaries in 2024, reflecting sustained national investment in education support.

But perhaps nothing tested Sassa’s resolve quite like the Covid-19 pandemic. When lockdown shuttered the economy in 2020 and millions found themselves suddenly without income, the agency responded. Sassa designed, built, and launched the special Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant, initially a monthly payment of R350 for unemployed adults with no other support.

What made this intervention historic was its delivery model as a large-scale digitally implemented social security measure. A number of applications were processed, verified, and approved online, without queues or administrative delay.

The Covid-19 SRD grant has since been extended and adjusted to R370 per month, continuing to support millions of beneficiaries navigating economic hardship.

Sassa’s support has also been extended to some of the country’s most invisible citizens, orphaned children in the care of relatives. In 2022, the CSG top-up was introduced specifically for grandparents, siblings, aunts, uncles, and cousins caring for children who have lost one or both parents.

No social worker’s report or court order is required. At the time of introduction, qualifying caregivers received a top-up of R240 per child per month, added to the standard CSG of R480, bringing the total to R720.

Today, the CSG is R580 and the top-up is R290, bringing total support to R870 per child per month. For a caregiver raising two orphaned grandchildren, this amounts to R1,740 per month in child-directed support.

Governance in Sassa has also evolved. Payment systems have been modernised, and fraud detection measures have been strengthened through grant reviews, biometric verification, facial recognition, electronic life certification processes, and other compliance tools to confirm eligibility and prevent ineligible payments.

In Gauteng, these developments are particularly significant. As the country’s economic hub, the province presents opportunity and persistent inequality. Sassa’s operations in the region are extensive and complex, requiring continuous service delivery across densely populated urban and township areas.

On average, Sassa in Gauteng disburses about R3.3bn each month to about 2.9-million beneficiaries, underscoring the scale of need and the agency’s critical role in supporting livelihoods.

None of this progress has come without difficulty. Over two decades, Sassa has faced challenges and public scrutiny. However, institutional maturity is not defined by the absence of difficulty. It is demonstrated by the ability to respond, correct, and improve over time.

On that measure, the agency has displayed sustained growth. From 2-million beneficiaries in 1996 to more than 19-million today. From fragmented provincial administration to a unified national agency disbursing about R22bn monthly. From manual processes to more than 1,400 service points and an online service portal, the trajectory of Sassa’s 20 years reflects a steady expansion in reach, efficiency, and accountability.

As this milestone is marked, the focus is not on celebration for its own sake.

It is on what has changed in the lived reality of South Africans: reduced hunger, children supported in school, older persons cared for, and families stabilised in moments of crisis. Twenty years on, that work continues and remains essential.