THAMI DICKSON | How to fix the broken SAPS

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Newly appointed acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane. Dimpane is currently the divisional commissioner for financial management services of the SAPS. Photo: Siyabulela Duda

For years, South Africans have lived with an uneasy feeling that parts of the SAPS have been infiltrated by criminal networks.

The recent arrests of senior police officials linked to serious crimes, such as Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and SAPS Sgt Fannie Nkosi, prove they were right. Some may argue that the arrests are too little, too late.

But however small they may be, they represent a long-overdue crack in a system that has protected wrongdoing for far too long.

These individuals were entrusted with upholding the law. Instead, they allegedly chose to betray the country and work hand-in-hand with criminal syndicates, helping them to operate with confidence in corrupting the state, knowing they had protection from within. That is not just misconduct but also a profound betrayal of public trust.

South Africans are tired of corruption and watching public money being stolen by those meant to protect it.

Every bribe paid, every tender rigged, and every criminal investigation deliberately derailed only deepens criminality in the state. When police officers, who are supposed to embody public service, act in naked self-interest to enable crime, the anger runs even deeper.

That is why these arrests, even if small in the broader scheme of things, have brought a measure of relief and renewed hope. They are a reminder that those who abuse their positions and betray public trust can and will be arrested.

This moment presents a real opportunity to begin fixing the police service. But a few critical steps must be taken to ensure it is not wasted.

First, these arrests must not end as symbolic gestures. They should mark the beginning of a sustained and uncompromising fight against corruption. This requires thorough investigations, strong prosecutions, swift justice, and punishments that reflect the seriousness of the crimes committed. People must do time in jail if they do crime. Simple.

Second, the work of the Madlanga commission should not be treated as a one-off intervention. It should be institutionalised as a permanent feature of the state’s anti-corruption architecture.

It is a model that appears to work effectively and efficiently, allowing courts to focus on prosecutions while the commission drives investigations. Crucially, its mandate must not be limited to Gauteng.

Corruption is not confined to one province but is a national problem. Across municipalities and provinces, there are probably many more officials quietly enabling criminal networks, just as Julius Mkhwanazi and Sgt Fannie Nkosi are alleged to have done.

The situation in Mpumalanga, for example, where the suspended provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Daphney Manamela has recently made more explosive allegations regarding systemic corruption and political interference in SAPS, suggests that this problem runs deep.

It would be naïve to believe it is isolated to Gauteng. There are probably many hidden criminal networks still operating in SAPS around the country.

Third, and perhaps most important, there must be credible leadership at the top of the police service. At present, SAPS leadership is in disarray. Police minister Senzo Mchunu is suspended. National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola is also suspended, and so is his deputy, Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, who is also facing corruption allegations.

As a result, the police service is being run largely by acting officials.

This is more than a leadership gap but a systemic failure. The command centre of national policing has been weakened at the highest level. A police service cannot effectively fight crime when its leadership is clouded by suspicion, entangled in suspensions, court cases, and commissions of inquiry.

South Africa now needs a reset, a complete overhaul of police leadership and the bringing in of credible, principled individuals committed to fighting crime, not enabling it.

These arrests may be a step in the right direction, but whether they become a true turning point or just another fleeting moment will depend on what happens next.