THEMBA SEPOTOKELE | SA has a lot to celebrate on World Press Freedom Day

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A woman and her son walk past a newspaper stand displaying a local newspaper with a headline for the victory of then US Republican president-elect Donald Trump, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, in this file photo. Picture: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

South Africa is doing exceptionally well compared to the US when it comes to press freedom — something we need to celebrate, especially as the world marks World Press Freedom Day this Sunday [May 3].

This year’s World Press Freedom Day, organised by UNESCO under the theme ‘Shaping a Future at Peace’, highlighting the critical role of free, independent and pluralistic journalism in promoting peace, dialogue and conflict prevention, will be held in Lusaka, Zambia.

And, if you were living under a rock, perhaps you’ll ask why make a comparative analysis between SA and the US instead of other African countries. The answer lies in the frosty relationship between the world superpower and Africa’s democratic government, which was falsely accused by the US of perpetrating genocide against white Afrikaners.

The propaganda by US President Donald Trump was pushed and peddled during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to the White House in May last year.

It was painful to watch the president of the world’s superpower whipping out images taken from another country to prove his lies. Indeed, a camera never lies, even in the age of artificial intelligence.

Patriotic South African journalists such as the late Tshidi Madia had to rebut the manufactured claim on international media.

Yes, SA has been painted as a crime paradise and one of the leading countries when it comes to HIV infections, despite the great work in prevention.

On the crime and corruption front, we have had our own fair share; however, the work done by the Madlanga commission of inquiry is commendable, as is the Zondo commission. All these were not swept under the carpet but ventilated in full glare of the media.

Indeed, South Africa has the highest unemployment rate in the world, and corruption and looting are rampant. Fact is, most of these are known because ours is an open democracy where media freedom is guarded like a trophy.

Despite these challenges, SA is ranked 21st out of 180 countries, making it the top-ranked nation in Africa, in the 2026 Press Freedom Index, published by Reporters Without Borders.

World Press Freedom Index aims to compare the level of press freedom enjoyed by journalists and media in 180 countries and territories.

This represents a significant improvement from the 2025 ranking of 27th, reflecting a ‘satisfactory’ or improved environment for journalists, largely owing to strong legal protections despite ongoing, though rare, threats and intimidation from politicians.

Section 16 of the South African constitution guarantees freedom of expression, including press freedom, academic freedom and artistic creativity.

Section 16 of the South African constitution guarantees freedom of expression, including press freedom, academic freedom and artistic creativity.

Meanwhile, the so-called world superpower recorded a severe decline in press freedom, due to an increasingly hostile environment, economic fragility and the expansion of news deserts.

The economic indicator for the US dropping seven places to 64 from 57 in 2025. Neither is shocking nor surprising.

The evidence is well-documented and plays itself out in public, notably during the White House media briefings, with Trump and his press secretary Karolina Levitt intimidating, insulting and belittling journalists, therefore undermining press freedom.

This is also in stark contrast in how our president for example treats media with respect, even when journalists get it wrong.

Yes, there are instances where elected representatives and those appointed to speak on behalf of government sometimes don’t play ball here and seek to intimidate media. Nevertheless we have a free and independent media, including a fair, credible transparent and cost effective mechanism to resolve disputes in the form of Press Council of SA and Broadcasting Complaints Commission.

Ours is an open democracy and tension between those with power and those with influence is inevitable. However both — government and the media — must co-exist.