CHRIS KANYANE | SA cannot be sacrificed on the altar of Pan-African fantasy

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Advocacy group leaders march to the Gauteng Legislature calling for action against illegal immigration, in the Johannesburg CBD, April 29.

Pan-Africanism is a dangerous idea. There is no example in history of a continent developing before its nations learnt how to govern themselves.

No country in Asia or Europe, or even the US, built prosperity by escaping into continental identity instead of fixing local reality.

Asia did not develop this way. Europe did not develop this way. The US — often cited as a model of unity — was built from the ground up: states first, institutions first, local governance first. The union was a product of strength, not a substitute for it.

Why do we think Africa will be different?

Ben Molapo’s recent pan-Africanist article is not only hollow, it is fundamentally hostile to the South African condition. I will return to his argument shortly. But first, the broader issue must be confronted directly: Pan-Africanism, in its current popular form, has become intellectually lazy and developmentally dangerous.

It operates as a psychological escape from the hard discipline of nation-building. It allows leaders and intellectuals to speak in grand continental abstractions while avoiding accountability for broken institutions at home — failing municipalities, collapsing schools, dysfunctional clinics and hollowed-out local economies.

History does not support this model.

Europe did not begin with the EU. It began with the consolidation of functioning nation-states — states with administrative discipline, industrial capacity, enforceable legal systems and a culture of execution. Integration came later, built on competence, not slogans.

Africa has attempted similar gestures. The African Peer Review Mechanism, often cited as evidence of continental progress, is noble in intention. But without internal capacity in participating states, review becomes ritual. And ritual without execution is not reform, it is performance.

Molapo’s article descends further into error when it fractures South Africa’s rich and complex heritage into crude labels — Afrikaner nationalism, Zulu nationalism — reducing a deeply interwoven national story into isolated fragments. This is not analysis. It is simplification disguised as insight.

But the deeper failure of Pan-Africanism lies elsewhere. It refuses to confront the internal reality of South Africa itself.

SA is not a uniform cultural or political unit. It is a deeply plural society — historically layered, culturally diverse, economically uneven and demographically complex.

African, European, Indian, Coloured and hybrid identities are not competing accidents; they are the substance of the nation, forged through history, conflict, negotiation and constitutional settlement.

Any political philosophy that subtly centres only one identity as primary — typically “black African identity” in pan-African discourse — inevitably places strain on that delicate fabric.

And once that strain is introduced, an unavoidable question emerges: where do the rest belong?

This is not a rhetorical question. It is a structural one. And Pan-Africanism, as currently articulated, has no coherent answer.

More troubling still, it has become development-hostile.

It seduces struggling citizens away from the immediate and necessary work of building. Instead of asking, “How do we fix this school, this road, this clinic or this municipality?“, it invites them into a grand emotional theatre called “Africa”, where identity is inflated but responsibility is diffused.

You cannot build a continent in abstraction.

You build it through streets, households, wards, villages, townships, districts and functioning local governments. A person who cannot organise their immediate environment has no meaningful contribution to offer at a continental scale.

Pan-Africanism fails when it teaches people to love Africa in general while neglecting the ground beneath their feet.

True African renewal is not continental first. It is local, disciplined, and cumulative.

Before you save Africa, fix the street outside your gate.