ITSHOKENG KEKANA | Why transformation must remain central to SA’s priorities

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The unfinished work of democracy is not evidence of failure alone, it is evidence of how deeply injustice was embedded, writes the author. Picture Werner Hills

Meaningful transformation is often spoken about as if it were a single event that can be declared, legislated or symbolically achieved in a moment. But, in reality, transformation is neither instant nor self-sustaining.

It is a long, deliberate process of restructuring the systems that shape everyday life. It demands more than intent, and requires institutional depth, continuity and the discipline to build structures capable of carrying change beyond political cycles and public sentiment.

Systems are products of time, repetition, and institutional memory. They do not appear fully formed, and they do not collapse simply because people agree that they should. They are embedded in laws, infrastructure, economic patterns, educational pipelines and even social expectations.

Their endurance lies in how deeply they are woven into our society, often becoming invisible to those who benefit from them and unavoidable to those who do not.

Thirty years into democracy, SA’s past remains unmistakably visible in spatial planning, professional disparities, land ownership patterns, unequal schooling outcomes and the distribution of opportunity itself.

These realities are not accidental leftovers of history, they are structural continuities. They reveal how systems can survive political transitions if their foundations remain insufficiently addressed.

Conversations around these issues must never fade. They must continue until the country gets it right, because these are not peripheral concerns, they lie at the heart of how a nation functions and how it ought to be governed.

Silence in the face of structural inequality does not produce stability, it protects an ongoing imbalance. Public discourse, civic pressure and political accountability are essential in keeping transformation central to a nation’s priorities.

In the same sense, these concerns must be constantly raised, we should not shy away from the realities of how solutions come about nor from the realistic timelines required to achieve meaningful change.

Lasting transformation demands both urgency and honesty. Urgency in addressing injustice and honesty about the complexity of rebuilding what was systematically broken.

Silence in the face of structural inequality does not produce stability, it protects an ongoing imbalance. Public discourse, civic pressure and political accountability are essential in keeping transformation central to a nation’s priorities.

This dual responsibility is where many societies falter. Some become trapped in impatience, expecting immediate correction to generations of engineered inequality.

Others retreat into complacency, invoking complexity as a reason for these delays . Both positions are insufficient though, Impatience can produce reactive measures disconnected from institutional readiness, while complacency normalises stagnation under the language of the constant preaching about gradualism.

To undermine the time and discipline required for reform risks rushed work in response to systems that took years to meticulously design and entrench.

Institutions, whether schools, municipalities, courts or economic frameworks, cannot be transformed by declaration alone. They must be strengthened from within, staffed with capable leadership, resourced effectively and held to standards that outlast individual administrations.

When change is pursued without strengthening the underlying institutions like local governance, education quality, administrative capacity and economic inclusion it can produce policies that look good on paper but fail in practice.

Such outcomes create frustration, erode public trust and often become evidence for critics who question the legitimacy of reform itself.

The failure is then misread as proof that transformation is unworkable, when in reality it is often the absence of institutional depth that undermines execution.

This is not an argument against change, it is an argument for depth, not speed alone. Durable reform is rarely dramatic just like it is promised . It is often technical, administrative and at times unglamorous.

It happens in our everyday lives among dedicated individuals from all spheres of classes and officially in, budgeting offices, transport planning, housing departments, and procurement systems. It is built through consistency rather than spectacle.

SA’s present is built in struggle, and what exists today did not arrive by default. There is a generation that resisted apartheid and fought for political freedom, legal equality and access to institutions that had long been closed off. Their efforts dismantled formal exclusion and secured the constitutional framework that governs the nation today.

But political freedom was never the end point. It was the beginning of a more complex phase of transformation one less visible than protest, not less demanding.

Societies committed to fairness must invest not only in ideas but in the machinery required to realise them.

The work shifted from resistance to reconstruction. That transition required different tools policy design, stern governance, economic restructuring and the cultivation of institutions capable of delivering justice in practice.

This phase is often less celebrated because it lacks the immediacy of struggle narratives. Yet it is precisely here that the future of democracy is determined. Liberation movements can win political battles, but only effective institutions can sustain equitable societies.

The unfinished work of democracy is not evidence of failure alone, it is evidence of how deeply injustice was embedded. Systems designed over decades cannot be meaningfully reversed without equal seriousness in rebuilding.

The responsibility of the present generation is not to dismiss that complexity, nor to accept delay as destiny but to push for change with both moral urgency and structural seriousness.

Meaningful transformation requires a political culture that values competence as much as conviction. Vision without implementation remains rhetoric and policy without capacity is fragility. Justice without administration remains aspiration. Societies committed to fairness must invest not only in ideas but in the machinery required to realise them.

A just society is not built through declarations of intent but through institutions capable of carrying fairness into everyday life. That is the work of generations and it remains unfinished.

• Kekana is an independent writer focusing on social commentary and spatial inequality in SA.