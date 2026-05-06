MXOLISI KAUNDA | When rain brings fear: Why SA’s municipalities need a real reset

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Rain traditionally is a symbol of hope, restoration, and renewal. Yet for many South Africans, it signals something far less comforting: deepening potholes, crumbling infrastructure and yet another reminder of municipal failure.

What should bring relief instead brings anxiety, reflecting the deep dysfunction in our local government.

As the country approaches local government elections and undertakes a long overdue review of the white paper on local government, we have a rare opportunity to completely reset how municipalities function. Will we seize this moment or squander it?

A quote often attributed to the physicist Albert Einstein warns against repeating the same action over and over and expecting different results. SA’s municipalities have, for years, done exactly that, recycling the same approaches while expecting improved outcomes.

The result is visible in deteriorating infrastructure, unreliable services and growing public frustration.

The causes of municipal failure are neither new nor mysterious. Corruption, political interference, weak administrative capacity and structural inefficiencies have been documented repeatedly. Yet, acknowledgement has not translated into reform.

The financial model underpinning local government is a central part of the problem. Municipalities are expected to fund the bulk of their operations through own-source revenue.

Yet the reality is that they recover only about 60% of recurrent expenditure, far below the assumed 90%. At the same time, the local government equitable share, which stands at just under 10% of nationally raised revenue, is insufficient to bridge the gap.

The result is a structural deficit estimated to stand at around R150bn annually. In such a context, expecting municipalities to meet service delivery demands is unrealistic.

But funding constraints alone do not explain the depth of the crisis. Even the limited resources available are too often misused. Funds intended for service delivery are diverted through corruption and maladministration, undermining both infrastructure and public trust. The Madlanga commission has laid bare how deeply entrenched this problem has become.

The consequences are stark. Municipalities routinely underspend on maintenance, allocating as little as 2–3% of asset value instead of the recommended 8%.

This neglect leads to failing water systems, electricity losses and mounting repair costs. Today, more than 30% of municipalities are in financial distress, while over 40 are subject to section 139 interventions.

Some argue that rural municipalities struggle to attract skilled professionals due to urbanisation. While this may be partly true, it is an incomplete explanation.

In a country grappling with high unemployment, the real issue is not the absence of skills but the inability of dysfunctional institutions to attract and retain them. Functional, credible municipalities would not struggle to find capable personnel.

First, it requires an uncompromising stance against corruption. Corruption is not merely a governance failure; it is the antithesis of democracy.

Officials and politicians who misuse public resources must face swift and decisive consequences. Equally important is a cultural shift: the normalisation of corruption and non-performance in parts of the public sector must come to an end.

Accountability must become the rule, not the exception. The example set in other democracies, such as when Japan’s agriculture minister, Taku Etō, resigned following public outrage over an insensitive remark, demonstrates how political accountability can reinforce public trust. SA must demand no less.

Second, municipalities must prioritise infrastructure maintenance and service reliability. Without consistent investment in maintaining existing assets, service delivery will continue to deteriorate, regardless of how much funding is allocated.

Third, rebuilding trust between municipalities and residents is essential. When citizens see that services are delivered efficiently and ethically, they are more likely to pay for them, strengthening municipal revenue and sustainability.

Finally, political parties must take responsibility for the calibre of candidates they put forward. Competence, integrity and a genuine commitment to public service should be non-negotiable. The quality of local governance ultimately reflects the quality of leadership presented to voters.

Thirty years into constitutional democracy, local government remains the sphere closest to citizens and the one in which the gap between promise and lived reality is most visible. The upcoming elections and the review of the white paper offer a critical opportunity not for incremental change, but for systemic reform.

Kaunda is an MP and chairperson of the select committee on cooperative governance and public administration in the National Council of Provinces.