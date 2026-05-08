MSIZI MYEZA | Safety reform vital, two years after George building collapse

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Johannesburg city manager Floyd Brink and executive director of development planning Eric Raboshakga at a building under construction that collapsed in Ormonde, south of Johannesburg, on March 3 2026. File photo.

This week marked two years since the tragic George building collapse, a devastating event that serves as a stark reminder of the critical need for enhanced safety, accountability, ethical practice and rigorous compliance within the built environment sector.

Since that fateful day, South Africa has witnessed an alarming series of structural and building failures, including the catastrophes at River Ranch Temple, Doornkop, Ormonde and the Magnolia residential apartments.

These incidents have not only severely tarnished the reputation of our construction industry but, more gravely, have led to the untimely loss of lives and left behind devastated families and communities.

However, it is important that we contextualise these collapses within the broad landscape of South Africa’s infrastructural development, with more than 12,500 construction projects operating daily.

These range from monumental structures such as the Msikaba Mega Bridge, Sanral’s extensive world-class road infrastructure projects, the Senqu Bridge and critical water reservoirs such as the Brixton Reservoir, Tower and Pump Station complex, to countless human settlement projects nationwide.

At the core of these projects are highly skilled built environment professionals and contractors who continue to uphold their code of conduct and adhere to the rules, standards and regulations that govern the built environment.

We cannot afford further loss of life caused by preventable structural failures. Safety must not remain an afterthought but must instead be ingrained as a core principle

These projects demonstrate that when the “built environment system works, ”it delivers projects on time, produces cost-effective outcomes (value for money), and results in quality infrastructure projects that advance community development and support economic activities.

As built environment professionals, we must always remind ourselves that we carry the enormous responsibility of guaranteeing the safety of the facilities and ensuring that the infrastructure we deliver to our communities is reliable.

Therefore the recurring pattern of building collapses must force us to face the uncomfortable truths about systemic shortcomings in our sector that urgently need addressing.

We must also accept that these tragedies highlight the need for comprehensive reform to ensure the built environment sector evolves responsively, especially in light of emerging issues such as climate change, the Internet of Things, and AI.

We must acknowledge that our current building regulations and legal frameworks are inadequate and demand improvement to ensure accountability.

We cannot afford further loss of life caused by preventable structural failures. Safety must not remain an afterthought but must instead be ingrained as a core principle throughout every phase of a project’s lifecycle — from conceptual design, procurement, construction and supervision to ongoing maintenance over the infrastructure’s entire lifespan.

This calls for stronger collaboration among government agencies, the private sector and communities to ensure that the systems work seamlessly and effectively.

Equally essential is the professionalisation of the built environment sector — raising standards, enforcing ethical conduct and holding all stakeholders accountable to restore public trust and protect lives.

This is not a matter of regulatory compliance; it is a moral imperative, to honour the lives tragically lost on our construction sites and to safeguard our communities now and for generations to come.