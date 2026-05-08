STEVEN ZWANE | Grant recipients show township financial intelligence

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Workers’ Day has come and gone. The speeches were made. The banners were raised. The minister of employment and labour called on South Africans to honour the dignity of labour. Parliament’s presiding officers spoke of “unfinished work”.

The DA’s Geordin Hill-Lewis named the harder number: 31.4% official unemployment, rising to 42.1% on the expanded definition. That is 7.8-million people with no work to show.

Two days after Workers’ Day, a story appeared in this very platform. In Evaton, the Vaal, 1,200 beneficiaries of the R370 SRD grant had pooled their money; trusted a former financial adviser named Sibusiso Ntsele; and, within six months, acquired a struggling local bakery, resuscitated it, launched a supermarket, and opened a butchery.

They now receive dividends. Some are employed. The rest are investors. Not a grant recipient in the traditional sense. Not a statistic in an unemployment report.

That story, the Isinkwa Sethu Campaign, is the most important financial literacy lesson published in SA this month.

Ask most financial literacy programmes what they teach, and you will hear the same curriculum: budgeting, saving, managing debt, and building a credit score. These are valuable concepts for a person with a salary arriving on the 25th, a bank account with zero monthly fees, and disposable income to set aside after expenses.

But what about the person whose income arrives in irregular amounts, sometimes daily, sometimes not at all? The person the bank charges more to hold their money than they can afford to lose. The person whose savings take the form of a stokvel that keeps the community alive through hard months, not a unit trust growing quietly in their name.

The conventional definition of financial literacy was not written for them. It was written for a version of economic life that millions of South Africans have never lived.

A University of Cape Town researcher captured it plainly: SA’s economic promise has long been “anchored in the idea that formal employment is the primary route to dignity, stability, and upward mobility”.

That world is fading. Yet our financial literacy frameworks have not moved with it.

In applying a formal-economy definition to an informal-economy reality, we have made a damaging mistake. We have confused exclusion with ignorance. We have told people they don’t understand money, when in truth, the system has never understood them.

There’s a specific institution that deserves to be named here: the banking sector.

Under the Financial Sector Charter, SA’s B-BBEE framework for financial services, banks earn scorecard points for conducting consumer financial education.

In theory, this is how banks contribute to transformation: by teaching communities about money. In practice, it has become one of the most quietly criticised elements of the entire BEE architecture.

Consumer financial education, as banks currently deliver it, is designed to produce better-informed bank customers, not better-resourced township entrepreneurs.

It teaches people how to navigate a system that was not built for them. It does not change the system. It does not recognise what they already know. And it does not ask the more honest question: why is the system still so difficult to enter?

If 1,200 people in Evaton can pool a social grant, the barest safety net the state provides, and build three businesses in six months without a bank’s help, what exactly is the bank’s consumer education programme achieving?

The spaza owner who extends credit to a regular customer understands relationship capital and community trust as business assets.

The backyard mechanic who prices fleet clients differently from walk-ins understands variable pricing intuitively. The township mother running a tuck shop, a sewing side business, and a stokvel simultaneously has long understood that diversification is survival, not a concept from a textbook but a lived strategy refined over years.

In Kenya, more than 15-million people sustain livelihoods through the informal economy. According to Kenya’s own economic surveys, this “invisible” sector accounts for 24% of GDP, employs five times more people than the formal economy, and creates jobs at ten times the rate.

Kenya’s policy response has not been to drag informal workers into formal definitions. It has been to build financial tools designed for their reality, of which M-Pesa, the mobile money platform that now processes billions of dollars in transactions, is the most famous example.

Research across Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda now recommends explicitly that financial capability and entrepreneurship programmes be embedded into localised curricula for informal traders, market women’s associations, street vendor networks, and township business communities, not just university students.

The lesson is consistent across every context: contextualised delivery beats generic content. A curriculum designed around the reality of the people it serves works. One imported from a different economic reality and applied wholesale does not.

SA has a version of this insight sitting in plain sight.

This is not an argument against financial education. It is an argument for a better version of it, one built for the people it claims to serve. Three things need to change, and they need to happen together.

First, curricula at every level. Schools, community programmes, and government initiatives must reflect the reality of irregular income, informal trade, community-based financial tools like stokvels and burial societies, and the specific opportunities and risks of operating in the township economy.

Second, entrepreneurship must be formally recognised as a financial literacy pathway. Running a business, even a small, informal one, builds financial muscle that no classroom can replicate.

Third, banks must move beyond consumer education as a BEE compliance tool.

This month, the most instructive thing that happened in the South African economy did not happen in a boardroom or a government speech. It happened in Evaton.

Nobody taught them a financial literacy module. Nobody gave them a bank loan. Nobody offered them a BEE-compliant consumer education workshop. They read their reality, identified an opportunity, mobilised community capital, and executed.

That is the township financial intelligence that has kept communities alive for decades, without recognition, without capital, and without a formal framework to call its own.