SELLO HATANG | When Kruger National Park came to me

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I have driven thousands of kilometres in search of wildlife. I have sat patiently in the bushveld waiting for a lion to yawn, an elephant to cross the road, or a leopard to emerge from the shadows like a politician suddenly appearing very active during elections.

I love animals deeply. Perhaps too deeply. Over the years, I have stayed at two of Great Plains Premier Camps, namely Duba Plains and Selinda Camps in the Okavango Delta, and at Kruger National Park, staying at Kruger Untamed with the devotion of a disciple.

I have spent hours admiring the grace of kudu bulls, those majestic creatures that look as though nature itself took extra time sculpting them. Tall. Elegant. Proud. The kind of animal that makes you stop mid-sentence and whisper, “Yoh!”

This past week, Kruger National Park decided to come to me. At high speed. On the Free State roads near Senekal.

Without booking. One moment I was driving peacefully, reflecting on life and probably singing badly to myself while Amadodana Ase Wesile blasted “Ke Sekiloe Ke Jeso.”

The next moment, a fully grown kudu bull appeared in front of me like a divine ambush.

To this day, I am convinced this animal did not simply want to cross the road. No. This kudu had bigger dreams. It was tired of safari life and wanted an upgrade to a first-class passenger seat on a cruise to Johannesburg.

Unfortunately, the booking was unsuccessful.

The impact was violent. The kudu launched itself toward the passenger side of my car with such commitment that I briefly wondered whether it had mistaken my vehicle for public transport. It hit the side, smashed through parts of the front, damaged the engine, and nearly entered through the windscreen.

Clearly, it wanted company.

But this is when size really matters. The kudu underestimated its own dimensions. A bull that impressive was simply too large to fit into my car. What looked magnificent standing upright in the wild now lay on its side, lifeless and still next to the road.

It was both tragic and humbling.

One minute, this magnificent creature ruled the night with power and beauty. The next, nature delivered one of its harsh reminders: life is fragile for all of us, whether man or beast.

My car fought bravely in the Free State wilderness and lost. The kudu also did not survive. Apparently, he will continue contributing to the ecosystem. The local farmer later informed me that the lions would feast well.

Ironically, just weeks before the accident, I had spotted a leopard crossing the road on the R26 highway. Shortly afterwards, I saw a jackal.

I should have understood then that the wildlife community was becoming too comfortable around me. Perhaps they held a meeting and decided: “This one loves us enough. Let us visit him personally.”

To make matters worse, the car had a full tank of diesel. The premium one, not the “put R200 and pray” kind.

Somewhere in the middle of the chaos, I also mourned that tank quietly. The kudu did not just take out the car; it also cancelled premium fuel that could have carried me halfway across the country. At today’s diesel prices, I suspect the insurance assessor will cry before I do.

There is something else nobody warns you about after a near-death experience: blackjacks.

Yes, those stubborn little thorny seeds we used to curse as children.

After the accident, I went to inspect my attacker — the mighty kudu. Somewhere between grief, disbelief, and trying to assess the damage, I walked through the grass and got ambushed by blackjacks. They covered my clothes. Well, not really completely, but you get the picture.

Suddenly, I was no longer a survivor of a wildlife collision.

I was a human pincushion.

Remember those from sewing projects at school? I am sure 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day know exactly what I am talking about.

Oddly enough, sitting later and removing each blackjack one by one became therapeutic. Perhaps trauma sometimes leaves in small pieces.

Then came my brief hunter phase.

As I stood looking at the kudu, I could not stop admiring the horns. Magnificent. Regal. The kind of horns that belong mounted somewhere legendary. I suddenly understood why hunters become obsessed with trophies.

So I asked the farmer, rather sheepishly, whether I could perhaps keep the head and horns.

His response was immediate and innocent:

“Oh yes. Do you have a knife to cut it off?”

A knife?

For a moment, I froze.

The farmer looked at me the way one looks at a man who drives a 4x4 and should clearly own dangerous equipment. Perhaps he confused me with my friends, Thuso and Bart. Those men definitely have proper knives in their bakkies. Survivalist men. Men who can probably skin a kudu while discussing rugby and Kaizer Chiefs scores.

Not me.

Then suddenly I remembered:

“Wait! I recently ate fruit in the car. I do have a knife!”

But before I could celebrate this breakthrough, reality arrived. It was one of those tiny kitchen fruit knives.

Not that kind of knife.

And definitely not the kind of knife one uses in serious discussions involving kudu heads.

I quietly abandoned the idea before humiliating myself further.

Actually, now that I think about it, I needed a rifle.

No, wait.

You use that before the accident.

Meanwhile, the practical realities of survival kicked in. Insurance booked me into a lodge in Senekal. Near-death experiences, I believe, deserve soft pillows, good food, and perhaps a strong drink.

In my case, that means cranberry juice with sparkling water because, unfortunately for dramatic storytelling purposes, I am a teetotaller.

But this lodge was deeply committed to character building.

The restaurant was closed.

The bar was closed.

So, after surviving a surprise kudu collision, my reward was starvation and sobriety.

Beautiful.

Still, grace arrived in unexpected ways.

A gentleman from a courier company stopped to help me. He was rushing to deliver parcels, yet he stayed until he was certain I was safe and not alone. Later, he returned again to check on me and handed me two packets of biltong to keep me company in the bitter five-degree cold.

That gesture moved me deeply.

Montsamaisa bosigo, re mo leboga bosele.

In difficult moments, humanity reveals itself quietly. Colleagues drove long distances to assist me. Calls poured in. Messages arrived. Concern showed up wrapped in kindness.

Grace met gratitude.

Perhaps that is the deeper lesson in all of this.

We often ignore road signs warning us about animals crossing. Let me tell you today: believe those signs the same way you believe pothole warnings.

Unfortunately, on this road there were no signs at all. The farmer later explained that residents had requested animal-warning signs because the kudu population in the area has grown significantly.

Hopefully, authorities will listen before another car, or worse, another beautiful animal, loses the battle.

As for me, I leave this experience bruised emotionally, deeply grateful spiritually, and financially traumatised mechanically.

But alive.

Sometimes, alive is enough.

The kudu did not survive. My car may never emotionally recover. Yet somewhere between the fear, the blackjacks, the biltong, the cold Free State night, and my failed attempt to become a hunter, I was reminded yet again that life is both serious and hilarious at the same time.

Perhaps wisdom is learning to laugh with gratitude while you still can.