DOROTHY MABUZA | Protecting Gauteng’s transport lifelines is a shared responsibility

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Gauteng’s transport system is more than a network of roads, rail lines, traffic signals and streetlights; it is the lifeblood of our economy and the daily enabler of opportunity for millions of residents.

Every commuter journey, every delivery, and every connection between communities depends on infrastructure that is reliable, safe and functional.

The Gauteng Transport Authority’s mandate is to lead the development of a seamless, accessible and efficient public transport system that supports inclusive economic growth.

While we plan for the future, we are increasingly confronted with a pressing and costly challenge: the ongoing damage, theft and vandalism of transport infrastructure.

Across Gauteng, the destruction of critical infrastructure has become alarmingly frequent. Traffic signals are stripped for cables, streetlights are vandalised, and road infrastructure is damaged.

As noted by City of Johannesburg spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane, these incidents have become a daily occurrence, severely affecting traffic flow. He highlighted that the cost is equally staggering: repairing a single major intersection can amount to as much as R1.5, funds that could otherwise be invested in expanding and improving transport services.

A missing guardrail is not just stolen metal; it is a potential cause of fatal accidents. When infrastructure fails, communities are exposed to danger, delays and diminished quality of life

The consequences extend beyond financial loss. A malfunctioning traffic light is not just an inconvenience; it is a serious safety risk.

A missing guardrail is not just stolen metal; it is a potential cause of fatal accidents. When infrastructure fails, communities are exposed to danger, delays and diminished quality of life.

The theft and vandalism of transport infrastructure — such as guard rails, bridge components and street lighting — has far-reaching consequences beyond immediate safety risks.

Stolen scrap metal is often diverted into the informal sector, where it is allegedly melted down and used to produce everyday items like the silver three-legged cooking pots.

This illegal practice raises serious concerns: the destruction of infrastructure increases accidents, fatalities and public danger, while the unregulated processing of scrap metals was found by a recent study conducted by the South African Medical Research Council to expose communities to toxins linked to lead poisoning.

Law enforcement authorities are aware of these activities and members of the public are strongly encouraged to report incidents of theft or suspicious metal trading to help curb this cycle of damage and protect both infrastructure and public health.

The urgency of addressing this issue was further reinforced during a recent stakeholder engagement session led by the Gauteng MEC for roads and transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, where government, municipalities and law enforcement agencies came together to confront escalating road safety challenges and the growing problem of infrastructure vandalism.

Diale-Tlabela emphasised that infrastructure damage is actively undermining both safety and service delivery across the province. She further highlighted that restoring traffic signal functionality and ensuring safer roads requires a coordinated, integrated response from all spheres of government and law enforcement.

We must move from being passive observers to active custodians. If you see acts of vandalism, theft or damage to transport infrastructure, report it.

This call to action aligns directly with the mandate of the Gauteng Transport Authority. Integrated planning cannot succeed in isolation; it depends on infrastructure that is protected, maintained and respected.

It is also important to underscore that the destruction of transport infrastructure is not only irresponsible; it is a criminal offence.

The Gauteng Transport Infrastructure Act provides a critical legal framework to safeguard the province’s transport assets. The act prohibits any damage, interference, or unauthorised activities that affect transport infrastructure.

Offences such as vandalism, theft and illegal work are classified as criminal offences under this legislation. Those found guilty face serious consequences, including fines, imprisonment and potential liability for the cost of repairs — costs that can run into millions of rand.

This legislation exists to protect a shared public good. Every piece of infrastructure damaged is ultimately paid for by the public, diverting resources away from development and service improvement.

Yet laws alone cannot solve this challenge. Protecting transport infrastructure requires a collective effort. It requires communities to recognise the value of these assets and to act when they are threatened. It requires vigilance, accountability and a shared commitment to safeguarding what belongs to all of us.

We must move from being passive observers to active custodians. If you see acts of vandalism, theft or damage to transport infrastructure, report it. Your actions can help prevent further loss, protect lives and ensure that limited public resources are used to build, not rebuild, our transport systems.

Our infrastructure is the backbone of mobility, economic growth and social inclusion. Protecting it is not optional; it is essential.