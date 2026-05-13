MSIZI MYEZA | Municipalities need visionary mayors and a professionalised workforce

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Emfuleni municipality in Gauteng is one of many classified by Cogta as “dysfunctional” or “distressed” due to poor financial management and political and coalition instability. File photo.

Over the past two decades, SA’s local government sector has been under intense scrutiny due to a range of persistent and troubling issues.

These challenges — maladministration, widespread corruption, deteriorating infrastructure, ongoing political instability and a noticeable lack of professionalism among local government employees — have collectively contributed to a governance crisis at the grassroots level.

The auditor-general’s annual reports, the National Treasury, the SA Local Government Association, as well as the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta), have consistently brought these matters to light, signalling a systemic failure that undermines public confidence and service delivery across municipalities.

Maladministration has manifested in inefficient management practices and a failure to adhere to regulatory frameworks, resulting in wasted public resources and inadequate responses to the needs of communities.

Corruption, in its many forms, has further compromised the integrity of local government institutions, eroding trust and diverting funds intended for essential services.

Meanwhile, essential infrastructure — roads, sanitation, water supply and electricity networks — has suffered from neglect and insufficient maintenance, directly impacting the quality of life for millions of citizens.

For example, the assessment of 257 municipalities by Cogta has classified about a quarter as “dysfunctional” or “distressed” due to poor financial management and political and coalition instability. Some of these include:

Ditsobotla;

Maluti-a-Phofung;

Metsimaholo;

Mahikeng;

Umzinyathi district municipality;

Emfuleni;

Merafong;

Theewaterskloof, comprising towns like Caledon and Greyton;

Knysna; and

Beaufort West.

This remains a critical concern, as factionalism and power struggles within local councils often stall decision-making processes and disrupt governance continuity. Compounding these problems is an apparent shortage of skilled and motivated professionals in municipal administrations, which hampers the effective implementation of policies and projects designed to serve the community.

The choice made at the ballot box will not only determine the immediate future of municipal governance but will also influence socio-economic development and service delivery at the local level for years to come

The president’s announcement of the local government elections scheduled for November 4 arrives at a crucial juncture. This electoral exercise represents a vital opportunity for South Africans to critically evaluate their current representatives and elect new mayors capable of reversing the negative trends that have plagued the sector.

The choice made at the ballot box will not only determine the immediate future of municipal governance but will also influence socio-economic development and service delivery at the local level for years to come.

The role of mayors is far more than ceremonial; they are defined and codified within legislative frameworks such as the Municipal Structures Act, supported by explicit mandates from council resolutions. The essence of their duties — encompassing functions, powers and responsibilities — sets a foundational platform for effective local governance.

In our rapidly evolving urban landscapes, mayors are no longer just administrative heads or figureheads. Their responsibilities span an extensive spectrum — from being visionary planners and economic drivers to community advocates and crisis managers. Embracing these diverse roles is not just beneficial but essential for fostering resilient, inclusive and thriving communities.

A mayor must serve as a unifying force, bridging the often divergent interests of stakeholders, including residents, businesses and various government agencies. This requires adept communication, empathy and the capacity to negotiate and build consensus.

Furthermore, as cities and towns confront unprecedented challenges such as climate change, social inequality, public health crises and technological disruption, mayors must be adaptive leaders who can both anticipate future needs and respond decisively to immediate concerns.

The economic dimension of a mayor’s role demands strategic vision to attract investment, create jobs and stimulate innovation while ensuring equitable development.

Socially, mayors must champion policies that promote diversity, inclusion and access to essential services. Environmentally, they are charged with implementing sustainable practices that safeguard natural resources for future generations.

Politically, mayors must navigate complex governmental frameworks and foster collaborative relationships at local, provincial and national levels. To effectively embrace these multifaceted roles, mayors should invest in continuous learning, community engagement and forming strong, diverse leadership teams. Leveraging data and technology can enhance decision-making and transparency.

These duties are outlined concretely in the Local Government: Municipal Systems Act alongside the Municipal Structures Act. Together these laws define the very “reason for being” of local government in SA, emphasising it not simply as an administrative layer but as a pivotal driver in the country’s development trajectory.

After 26 years in Gauteng, my annual great trek “home” each December highlights a common ritual among many like me — though over time, cities such as Johannesburg might become “home” in a more permanent, cultural sense for many migrants

Indeed, the South African constitution clarifies the fundamental objectives of local government: to deliver democratic, accountable governance while fostering social and economic advancement for local communities.

Our cities and towns continue to wrestle with daunting challenges — including unemployment, entrenched poverty, apartheid’s spatial legacies and systemic inequality. However, these issues must be understood within a broader global context.

The narrative of urban migration, captured vividly by Canadian journalist Doug Saunders, presents a powerful, optimistic perspective on human resilience. Saunders documents the staggering movement of 2-billion people transitioning from rural to urban environments, coining these spaces “arrival cities” where migrants transform uncertainty into opportunity. Importantly these individuals are agents of change, not paralysed victims — embodying humanity at its most dynamic.

I am personally reminded of this dynamic as someone born in a small village, eNcutshini, within the KwaMthethwa tribal authority in KwaMbonambi, who moved to Johannesburg initially to study at Wits University and subsequently to pursue career opportunities.

After 26 years in Gauteng, my annual great trek “home” each December highlights a common ritual among many like me — though over time, cities such as Johannesburg might become “home” in a more permanent, cultural sense for many migrants.

This observation finds statistical backing: according to StatsSA, Johannesburg attracts an enormous influx of domestic job-seekers, especially from Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal, who predominantly settle in peripheral informal settlements such as Orange Farm, Lions Park, Doornkop and Lehae, while others reside in hostels and abandoned inner-city buildings.

These migration patterns underscore the urgent need for careful urban planning, service delivery and infrastructure investment.

Mayors, therefore, must recognise and embrace these complexities and the demanding landscape of urbanisation and migration. Their influence now extends well beyond managing waste collection, land allocation and transport networks — activities that directly shape citizens’ daily lives.

Increasingly, mayors occupy a nexus where local governance meets global diplomacy — a phenomenon aptly termed “diplomacy”.

This is because cities have emerged as active players on the world stage, capable of independently conducting foreign relations, fostering international cooperation and shaping global policies.

Despite often limited formal powers on the national stage, mayors are increasingly asserting themselves in areas such as climate change mitigation, economic development and public safety

Consider Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City, who created a dedicated mayor’s office for international affairs to streamline the city’s management of consular relations and lead initiatives such as the C40 Climate Leadership Group. This coalition of 58 major metropolitan areas collaborates on combating urgent global challenges like climate change.

Locally, Tshwane holds the second-highest concentration of foreign embassies worldwide, trailing only Washington DC. This unique status demands that Tshwane and similar urban hubs project themselves firmly as diplomatic capitals and seats of government authority.

During the Cabinet visit to Gauteng province before the hosting of the G20, President Ramaphosa said, “Johannesburg is too big to fail — and we are not going to allow it to fail,” emphasising that if South Africa’s primary economic engine fails, the rest of the country cannot succeed.

Ramaphosa then announced the establishment of the Presidential Working Group, similar to the one that has recorded successes in the City of Ethekwini, to accelerate service delivery, stabilise the city’s finances, address by-law enforcement, crime and grime, and stimulate job creation.

The strategic importance of mayors and a competent workforce cannot be understated. They balance complex challenges from everyday municipal responsibilities such as waste management, land allocation and transportation systems that directly impact residents’ quality of life.

In addition, cities, towns and villages are places for pragmatic innovation — whether through public-private partnerships or novel financing approaches — demonstrating how local solutions and indigenous knowledge systems can address both traditional and emerging socio-economic challenges.

Furthermore, despite often limited formal powers on the national stage, mayors are increasingly asserting themselves in areas such as climate change mitigation, economic development and public safety. Their enhanced diplomatic roles reinforce the fact that cities are autonomous actors on the global stage, capable of shaping international discourse and policy from the ground up.

Given these realities, it is imperative that mayors embrace their multifaceted roles:

acting locally to improve communities;

providing basic services;

regionally engaging on matters that foster metropolitan cohesion;

influencing broader policy nationally; and

engaging in international cooperation and diplomacy globally.

The future of our cities, towns and villages depends on mayors who can expertly navigate these complex layers of responsibility and opportunity, striving not only for efficient service delivery but also for transformative impact that resonates from local neighbourhoods to the global arena.

As the 2026 elections loom, it is imperative that incoming mayors internalise these expanded mandates and seize the opportunity to steer their cities, towns and villages toward inclusive, sustainable futures. The urban spaces they govern are not merely collections of infrastructure and services but vibrant, evolving centres where the hopes, struggles and aspirations of millions intersect.