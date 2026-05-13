SOWETAN | Arrest of top cops a victory for rule of law

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The recent arrests of top police officers linked to alleged criminal activities prove that the war against crime can be won. At the weekend, Maj-Gen Feroz Khan, head of crime counterintelligence, and Gauteng Hawks head Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa were arrested for allegedly interfering with the arrest of a Durban-based businessman in 2021.

Their alleged interference is related to Tariq Downes, 46, who was found in possession of precious metals, which he hid inside his Gucci sling bag when he was about to fly to Durban from OR Tambo International Airport in May 2021.

Law enforcement officers were called to arrest Downes, who allegedly claimed he was part of an operation with crime intelligence.

Charges against him were subsequently withdrawn after Kadwa and Khan allegedly confirmed his claims to the National Prosecuting Authority. The high-profile arrests of the two top cops came on the back of appearances in court of 12 senior police officers allegedly linked to an irregular tender awarded to Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s company.

While these arrests at face value paint a troubling picture of a police service that is engulfed in corruption and criminality, they equally ought to be viewed as a victory for the rule of law.

The testimonies at the Madlanga commission have laid bare frightening depths of criminality in the higher ranks of the police service, with those entrusted with protecting us seemingly in the pockets of crime syndicates.

Just how deep the depths of this rot run are yet to be determined. But we must be encouraged that when those in top positions abet crime, the long arm of the law will also catch up with them.

Both Khan and Kadwa are yet to be found guilty of the crimes they are accused of in court; however, it is deeply troubling given the importance of the units they head that they are facing criminal charges.

If those at the top are accused of working with criminals, one shudders to think of what ordinary police officers meant to maintain law and order on our streets could be up to. We would imagine that the vast majority of them are good men and women determined to protect the citizens of this country from crime and serve with honour.

They deserve not to be tainted by the bad ones. Those are the officers we must look at to restore the credibility of the police and mount a fightback against drug cartels, syndicates and corrupt mafias trying to plunge our country into an abyss.