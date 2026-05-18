SOWETAN | Protect witnesses in the Sibanyoni case

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Taxi boss Madoda Johannes Sibanyoni and two others Mvimbi Daniel Masilela and Philemon Msiza appear at the Kwaggafontein Magistrate Court. File photo:

Mpumalanga taxis boss Joe “Ferarri” Sibanyoni has largely kept a low public profile despite his extraordinary wealth and love for sports cars until his recent brushes with the law.

But Sibanyoni, 60, who was arrested for alleged extortion, is no enigmatic figure in Mpumalanga and Gauteng, where he runs an empire of taxi businesses.

He dramatically survived a shooting incident after buying his brand-new Ferrari several years ago. The incident appeared to lift the lid on his alleged dealings with underworld figures.

It has since emerged that the gun used in his attempted assassination had links to other serious crimes, including the hit on Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka.

So, while many people may have never heard much about him until recent events, including the mentioning of his name at the Madlanga Commission, his reputation precedes him.

Sibanyoni, who appeared in court last week alongside Philemon Msiza, Mvimbi Masilela and Oupa Sindane, is alleged to have extorted money from a businessman for three years using fear and intimidation.

The Sunday Times reported yesterday that the extortion involved a protection fee for the construction of Moloto Road, in which Sibanyoni allegedly demanded a cut from the project.

Of course, the court is yet to find Sibanyoni guilty of any of the charges he is facing, but the allegations raise serious concern on whether his empire has been built on a racket of fear and intimidation.

The charges Sibanyoni is facing paint a picture of a man who uses his might and networks of alleged runners to spread fear in the minds of his target so much that the only option left was to pay him a protection fee.

His name has also come up at the Madlanga commission in connection with the alleged “Big 5″ cartel members’ dispute and taxi violence. Such alleged links cannot be dismissed at face value when cases of extortion are now formally brought before the court of law.

What must follow from here on, therefore, is for law enforcement to ensure the protection of witnesses so justice is served in the end.

The upholding of the rule of law is critical in these cases to give confidence to society that no one is above the law and that violence will not win over justice.

If the police are to bring back public confidence and respect for the laws of this country, it must start with ensuring witnesses can freely provide information that can help prosecute those accused without fear.