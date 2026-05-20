SISA NHLABATHI | Why Orbit College FC’s survival matters more than Pirates ending league drought

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Orlando Pirates fans could see their team lift the Betway Premiership trophy in Gqeberha.

Orbit College is not merely a football club. It is a social statement, a provincial resurrection project and, perhaps most importantly, a defiant challenge to some of South Africa’s most deeply entrenched educational prejudices.

Established in 2002 through the post-apartheid merger of several technical colleges, Orbit TVET College has steadily grown into one of North West’s most recognisable public technical and vocational education and training institutions.

In recent years its influence has extended well beyond lecture halls, workshops and vocational training programmes. Through Orbit College FC, the institution has quietly authored one of the most compelling stories in modern South African football.

What began as a modest college-affiliated football initiative has evolved into a fully fledged professional enterprise.

After their historic promotion to the Betway Premiership in 2025 under the auspices of the Premier Soccer League, Orbit College FC now finds itself sharing the grand stage with the traditional aristocracy of South African football, clubs such as Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

That achievement cannot be understated.

For years the North West endured an uncomfortable footballing silence after the decline and eventual disappearance of Platinum Stars from top-flight football.

The province, once represented on the national stage, became little more than a forgotten spectator in the country’s football discourse. Orbit’s rise has therefore restored something immeasurably valuable: visibility, dignity and provincial pride.

The economic implications alone are substantial. A Premiership club stimulates tourism, hospitality, transport and local commerce on match days.

It creates employment opportunities in stadium operations, media, catering, security and event management. It attracts television audiences and national attention to towns too often neglected by mainstream sporting narratives.

Facilities such as Olympia Park suddenly regain relevance and maintenance priority. More importantly, young footballers from disadvantaged communities are again able to dream without believing they must migrate to Johannesburg, Pretoria or Cape Town to be seen.

Yet perhaps the most profound aspect of Orbit’s ascent lies in its symbolism.

South African society has, for far too long, treated vocational education with an almost aristocratic disdain, as though universities alone possess a monopoly on prestige, excellence and institutional legitimacy.

TVET colleges have frequently been viewed as secondary alternatives rather than respected centres of learning and innovation. Orbit College FC dismantles that stereotype with remarkable elegance.

It demonstrates a TVET institution can produce not only artisans, technicians and entrepreneurs, but also elite sporting excellence, professional administration and community transformation.

In many respects, Orbit represents a blueprint for what vocational institutions in the country could become if afforded equal societal respect and investment.

This is why their current survival battle carries significance far beyond football.

Yes, Orlando Pirates are pursuing a league title after a 14-year drought — an undeniably romantic objective, particularly for those weary of the relentless domestic dominance of Mamelodi Sundowns. Competitive balance, after all, remains healthy for any sporting ecosystem.

However, if one is compelled to choose between ending a title drought for an established football institution and preserving the top-flight existence of a fledgling TVET-backed club representing an under-represented province, then surely the latter carries the greater social and historical weight.

Besides, football has always belonged to dreamers, romantics and underdogs.

There is also something deliciously poetic about the unfolding drama. Last weekend I noticed certain individuals around me suddenly developing a rather urgent enthusiasm for church attendance, no doubt convinced the heavens themselves had already sanctioned an Orlando Pirates coronation parade at the Amstel Arena.

Since then, however, their evangelical fervour appears to have subsided with suspicious haste. I have neither seen nor heard from them.

History, you see, possesses a wicked sense of humour.

South African football supporters need little reminding that Kaizer Chiefs famously surrendered the 2019/2020 league title to Mamelodi Sundowns on the final day of the season in circumstances almost Shakespearean in their cruelty.

And now, with equal theatrical confidence and just enough mischief to invite accusations of footballing heresy, I dare suggest fate may script a similar tragedy for Orlando Pirates this coming weekend.

For Orbit College FC are no longer merely participants in South African football. Put in another way, their retention of Betway Premiership status supersedes that of Orlando Pirates FC ending their almost decade-and-a-half-long wait to be crowned the champions of South Africa.