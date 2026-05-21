Get that ‘Ferrari’ back on the road to justice, and fast

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Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni is embraced as he leaves the Kwaggafontein magistrate’s court after his extortion and money laundering case was struck off the roll. Picture:

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The ostentatious celebration in the usually solemn Kwaggafontein magistrate’s court that reverberated when charges were withdrawn against notorious taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni and his co-accused on Monday was compelling and chilling.

Compelling because watching designer-clad Sibanyoni and his equally bespoke allies, Philemon Makhaya Msiza, Mvimbi Daniel Masilela and Oupa Josiah “Bafana” Sindane ― charged with allegations of extortion amounting to R2.2m ― share congratulatory hugs in a packed courtroom as if they were national heroes was like unscripted, reality TV drama.

But chilling, considering the saga magnifies the nefarious reach of the shadow state, compromises the integrity of the courts and strikes a massive blow to the country’s fight against organised crime.

Legally, Sibanyoni ― whose moniker hails from his penchant for the Italian supercar ― and crew are presumed innocent. They face charges of money-laundering and the extortion of more than R2m in “protection fees” from a mining businessman between 2022 and 2025.

But the circumstances of this case, from when the accused were arrested by the Special Task Force in Pretoria on May 12, test the rule of law and justice in SA.

Sowetan’s sister publication, The Sunday Times, reported that the mogul with a net worth estimated at more than R200m is now being dissected by the Madlanga commission, where allegations of a shadowy “Big Five” cartel have put him and his Ferraris in the national spotlight.

His wealth and influence have made him one of the most powerful and feared men in the country. Co-accused Sindane, also known in taxi circles as “King of the Sky”, and the others have their share of sullied pasts.

While he portrays himself as a man of peace and a community builder, investigators have alleged that Sibanyoni is a key figure in the “Big Five”, a cartel accused of manipulating police investigations and controlling lucrative routes through violence and extortion.

The commission has heard explosive testimony regarding Sibanyoni’s relationship with the SAPS’ suspended Sgt Fannie Nkosi.

And so the apparent twist in the case related to Mkhuseli Ntaba’s prosecutorial conduct, is a “gross betrayal of the constitutional mandate”, as chairperson of the portfolio committee on justice and constitutional development, Xola Nqola, points out.

At a time when the country is battling a scourge of extortion, the fact that a prosecutor leading a major criminal case can simply vanish, resulting in it being struck off the roll, is an absolute disgrace.

At a time when the country is battling a scourge of extortion, the fact that a prosecutor leading a major criminal case can simply vanish, resulting in it being struck off the roll, is an absolute disgrace.

It is therefore important to snuff the swirling rumours out with decisive action and for the course of justice to be set back firmly on track with the speed of a Ferrari.