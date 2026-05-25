ITSHOKENG KEKANA | BEE failures deepen inequality and public cynicism

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BBBEE commissioner Tshediso Matona. The writer says poor implementation by the governing party has allowed BEE to become associated with corruption, elite enrichment, cadre deployment and limited broad-based upliftment. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

The intention behind BEE was to help reverse historical economic imbalances by increasing meaningful economic participation for historically disadvantaged groups, particularly black South Africans.

However, 32 years into democracy, growing numbers of people are calling for the scrapping of the initiative. This is not necessarily because transformation itself is flawed, but because poor implementation by the governing party has allowed BEE to become associated with corruption, elite enrichment, cadre deployment and limited broad-based upliftment.

What was intended to function as a corrective economic policy has, over time, been undermined by political patronage. As a result, public confidence in transformation policies has weakened significantly. On the surface, some groups campaigning against BEE frame their arguments around fairness, merit or economic growth.

Beneath that, however, lies a deeper reality: the collapse in trust surrounding BEE has created an opening for existing economic power structures to reassert themselves while portraying transformation itself rather than corruption and patronage as the primary problem.

South Africa is dealing with the consequences of a transformation project that, in many respects, appeared stronger on paper than in practice.

The idea of redress became increasingly easy to attack because criticism expanded beyond corruption and poor implementation to questioning whether transformation policies should exist at all. This has created space for opposition to redistribution, resistance to structural economic reform, and the preservation of the status quo under the argument that transformation is inherently harmful rather than poorly managed.

In the process, the broader working and lower-income classes, the communities these policies were intended to uplift, continue to experience exclusion, deepening frustration and distrust.

One of the greatest dangers of corruption disguised as empowerment is that it can unintentionally protect the economic imbalances it was meant to dismantle. Instead of advancing meaningful inclusion, it weakens the legitimacy of transformation itself.

Consequently, legitimate conversations about historical inequality become overshadowed by scandals, tender corruption and patronage networks.

Judging by the growing dysfunction within state institutions, it is increasingly difficult to ignore the warning signs of democratic weakening. Corruption has become normalised within many democratic structures, and this has damaged the language of empowerment and justice.

Perhaps the most damaging long-term effect is the impact on younger generations. The abuse and undermining of policies such as BEE contribute to the normalisation of cynicism.

Once cynicism becomes entrenched, ambition itself becomes distorted. Young people begin to lose faith in integrity, merit and meaningful contribution because they no longer believe honest participation is rewarded.

Instead of aspiring to build functioning systems, some become focused on gaining access to the same corrupt networks they criticise.

This creates a dangerous cycle; corruption reproduces itself culturally as much as politically. It dismantles many of the principles that previous generations fought for, namely dignity, inclusion, equality and meaningful participation in the economy.

A deeply cynical society also becomes increasingly vulnerable to political manipulation because populations operating primarily through frustration and hopelessness are easier to radicalise. When hope declines, political extremes often rise in its place.

If this pattern continues unchecked, South Africa risks raising generations who no longer measure success through contribution, innovation, or hard work but through proximity to political networks and access to state resources.

That erosion of moral confidence is far more dangerous than financial corruption alone because it reshapes the culture of an entire society. Nations do not collapse only through economic decline; they also weaken when people lose faith in institutions, lose trust in each other, and eventually lose belief in the value of ethical leadership itself.

Corruption surrounding BEE should therefore be treated with extreme caution because when empowerment is abused long enough, the public eventually stops distinguishing between corruption and transformation.

Once a society begins to reject justice because corruption wears its clothing, the country risks preserving the inequalities it once promised to destroy.