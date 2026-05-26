BONGO NTSHANGASE | The White Paper seeks to rebuild municipalities through professional governance

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The writer says municipalities cannot function properly when senior leadership changes constantly or when officials are forced to navigate factional disputes instead of concentrating on governance. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

South Africa’s local government crisis is often blamed on ageing infrastructure, shrinking budgets or a lack of technical capacity.

While these challenges are real, they are not the full story. In many municipalities, the deeper problem is the steady collapse of professional governance.

Communities across the country continue to experience water shortages, refuse that goes uncollected, deteriorating roads, sewage spills and unreliable electricity supply.

Yet many municipalities have policies, development plans and regulatory frameworks in place. The real difficulty is that political interference has increasingly weakened the ability of municipal administrations to function effectively.

Local government was never intended to operate this way. Councillors are elected to provide political leadership, represent communities and set policy direction.

Administrators are meant to implement those decisions professionally and in line with the law. However, over time the distinction between governance and administration has become increasingly blurred.

In many municipalities, political influence stretches far beyond oversight. It affects appointments, procurement decisions and administrative processes that should remain professional and impartial.

The result is instability within municipal administrations, frequent leadership changes, weakened accountability and institutions that spend more time managing internal political battles than delivering services to residents.

The effects are visible across the country. In cities such as Johannesburg and Tshwane, coalition disputes have repeatedly disrupted governance and delayed long-term planning.

In eThekwini, infrastructure failures and administrative instability continue to affect service delivery. Findings by the auditor-general consistently point to weak financial management, governance failures and instability in key municipal positions.

Against this backdrop, the revised White Paper on local government arrives at an important moment. More than a policy review, it is an attempt to restore professionalism and institutional stability within municipalities.

The White Paper does not propose removing politics from local government, as municipalities are democratic institutions, and elected leaders must continue to shape policy and remain accountable to communities.

However, political leadership should not mean direct interference in administration. Municipal officials cannot operate effectively when professional responsibilities are constantly subjected to political pressure.

Several of the proposed reforms are aimed at directly addressing this problem. These include independent recruitment panels for senior appointments, competency requirements for office-bearers, strengthened councillor training, public performance agreements for mayors, lifestyle audits and stronger anti-corruption measures.

One of the most important proposals is the effort to depoliticise senior administrative appointments. The introduction of longer fixed-term contracts for municipal managers could help protect administrations from the instability caused by electoral cycles and coalition changes.

Greater continuity in leadership would strengthen institutional memory, improve accountability and allow municipalities to focus on long-term planning and service delivery.

Stable institutions matter because municipalities cannot function properly when senior leadership changes constantly or when officials are forced to navigate factional disputes instead of concentrating on governance.

However, policy reform on its own will not fix local government. South Africa already has legislation designed to regulate appointments, accountability and governance.

The real challenge has been implementation. Rules become ineffective when institutions are subordinated to political interests or when qualified officials are sidelined for resisting interference.

The success of the revised White Paper will therefore depend on political will. Councillors must recognise that oversight is different from administrative control.

Political parties must prioritise competence over patronage. Municipal administrations also need protection from the instability that accompanies coalition politics and factional contestation. Without that commitment, even the best reforms are unlikely to succeed.

Ultimately, rebuilding local government is not only about fixing infrastructure or improving municipal finances. It is about restoring capable, ethical and professional institutions that can serve communities effectively.

Until municipalities are driven by competence rather than political loyalty, public confidence in local government will remain difficult to restore.

Rebuilding municipalities through professional governance is ultimately about restoring trust between citizens and the state. Communities deserve institutions that are stable, ethical and focused on service delivery rather than political fights.

If the principles outlined in the White Paper are embraced with genuine commitment, municipalities can once again become engines of development and dignity. Above all else, the future of local government depends on prioritising competence, integrity and accountability.