SOWETAN | Rea Vaya’s failings betray Joburg’s citizens

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Nearly 17 years ago, the Rea Vaya Bus Rapid Transit system rolled into Soweto, connecting residents with the Johannesburg CBD through safe, efficient, reliable and affordable public transport.

The transport network would later include feeder routes from Thokoza Park directly connecting commuters from Naledi, Protea Glen and Mapetla, among others. The vision was clear — to modernise public transport in the city, fast-track spatial transformation and enable economic empowerment.

But now, as we report today, the wheels of the bus system appear to be literally coming off one by one. According to one of the bus operators — PioTrans — all the feeder bus routes in Soweto except one have halted operations. PioTrans, an operating company formed to oversee the running of Rea Vaya with representatives from the taxi industry, has run into administrative and financial difficulties.

The failure of the system has, however, been long in coming.

PioTrans was placed under business rescue in December 2023 due to instances of mismanagement and maladministration. Since then, there have been several interruptions of Rea Vaya services because of buses that were found to be unroadworthy and nonpayment by the City of Johannesburg.

In the latest development, according to business rescue practitioner Mahier Tayob, the operator has been forced to scale down operations because of the city failing to honour its payments dating back to January.

What this development effectively means for commuters in Soweto is the return to relying on the taxi industry to fill the void left by suspended Rea Vaya feeder buses.

This is not only a betrayal of the citizens of the city who were promised a better transport service but also represents a regression after taxi owners were paid to take their taxis off the routes in order to participate in the new system.

While commuters in Soweto are left in limbo about the future of the Rea Vaya services, those in charge of the city appear to have buried their heads in the sand. There has been a muted response from the political leadership regarding the crisis engulfing the system so much that it has given credence to speculation that it will eventually be shut down.

If this were to happen, it would not only represent a monumental waste of taxpayers’ money on the built infrastructure but would also mean that the lives lost during negotiations for its implementation were lost in vain.

For Johannesburg, the failure of Rea Vaya will erase all the gains made in improving public transport and mobility.