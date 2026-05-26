TEBOGO KHAAS | Kwaggafontein, collapsing cases and the NPA’s crisis of credibility

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Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni leaves the Kwaggafontein magistrate's court after his extortion and money laundering case was struck off the roll.

Spare a thought for crime-weary and deeply frustrated South Africans whose fury, in the wake of the prosecutorial spectacle that unfolded at the Kwaggafontein magistrates’ court more than a week ago, has been met with an eclectic mix of noise and signal.

Just as it appeared sanity might prevail after the deeply embarrassing episode, blabbermouths seized the microphones, amplifying the cacophony while sowing even greater public confusion, frustration and ire.

Instead of clarity, accountability and reassurance, the public has been treated to a smorgasbord of contradictory narratives, performative outrage, contortions and institutional buck-passing — all against the backdrop of a criminal justice system struggling to retain public confidence.

Let me explain.

Five years ago, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) instituted criminal proceedings in what became known as the Nulane matter. The Gupta-linked Nulane Investments R24.9m fraud and money laundering case was widely billed as the bellwether prosecution in the post-state capture era — a test case expected to signal the prosecutorial resolve and institutional capability of the state in pursuing high-profile corruption matters. Sadly, the proceedings came to an abrupt legal standstill.

In the intervening years, and while the Nulane matter wound its way through a series of legal challenges and cross-appeals to the apex court, another purported bellwether prosecution emerged.

In this instance, former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and several co-accused were charged with fraud, corruption and money laundering linked to the allegedly irregular awarding of a R2.2bn contract to ABB for work at the Kusile power station.

Prosecutors alleged Koko abused his position to influence the tender process, with illicit proceeds allegedly flowing to associated entities and members of his family.

However, in November 2023, the Middelburg specialised commercial crimes court struck the matter from the roll due to excessive prosecutorial delays, a stinging rebuke of the state’s preparedness in one of its most prominent corruption prosecutions. At the time, the NPA assured the public the matter would be reenrolled “soon”.

Yet, years later, the case remains absent from the court roll, further fuelling concerns about the prosecutorial capacity, strategic coherence and credibility of the state’s anti-corruption machinery.

In the latest “bellwether” case, and in an attempt at damage control, the NPA hastily suspended prosecutor Mkhuseli Ntaba pending a disciplinary hearing after he failed to appear for the continuation of a bail hearing in the high-profile extortion and money laundering matter involving taxi figures Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni, Bafana Sindane and two others.

It was anticipated the Sibanyoni matter might help lift the veil on the intricate web of extortion, kidnapping, murder-for-hire, private security excesses, construction mafia, public transport and taxi industry criminality believed to underpin many of SA’s most gruesome crimes.

In a resurfaced video, Sibanyoni brazenly warned President Cyril Ramaphosa to his face that local communities (a phrase often used euphemistically to describe criminally linked “business forums”) would “fight on their own” if government failed to secure them a 30% stake in Putco operations in Mpumalanga.

Soon thereafter, 47 Putco buses were torched across depots in Mpumalanga, leaving two employees injured. While Sibanyoni has not been implicated in the arson attacks, affected communities and businesses are awaiting justice.

Sadly, those expectations were abruptly halted when chief magistrate Tuletu Tonjeni found Ntaba in contempt of court and issued a warrant for his non-appearance and struck the matter from the roll.

The NPA’s special director of public prosecutions, Mthunzi Mhaga, not only issued a scathing statement that suspended Ntaba but also rushed to the nearest microphones to denounce him, describing the episode as “unprecedented”. Furthermore, Mhaga said the NPA had “not been able to track [Ntaba] or speak to him to understand what really took place”.

The spectacle of senior officials publicly distancing themselves from one of their own — before the full facts had been ventilated — only deepened perceptions of institutional disarray and reactive crisis management within the prosecuting authority.

Exactly a week later, in what some pundits described as a bizarre change in tack, NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago re-entered the fray to announce the prosecuting authority had filed an appeal against the magistrate’s order, a step which, he asserted, “automatically suspended the order”.

Kganyago confirmed Ntaba had not absconded but had indicated he felt unsafe and was unable to proceed to court after receiving threats warning he would be “eliminated”.

He reiterated the claim that the prosecutor “always had security around him and was protected”, a statement that only intensified public confusion in light of earlier assertions by Mhaga that the authority had been unable to locate or communicate with him.

The obvious question is how could the NPA claim to have lost contact with Ntaba or be delivered to court on the Monday he was supposed to appear if he was, at the same time, reportedly under police protection?

Surely one arm of the state ought to know where another arm of the state had placed a person under its protection.

The NPA cannot credibly advance mutually contradictory narratives simultaneously.

Crucially, Kganyago failed to provide any update on the status of the disciplinary proceedings against Ntaba, which the NPA had initially announced with considerable fanfare.

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga increasingly appears to have carved out a dubious niche as the province where high-profile, politically connected criminal cases go to be struck from the roll and quietly die.

The following matters serve as examples.

The 2010 Fifa World Cup Mbombela Stadium corruption case involving Lefika Emerging Equity, directed by Bobby Motaung, and the murder and attempted murder case involving former Mpumalanga agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi have both languished in provisional withdrawal for years.

Where the state repeatedly fails to prosecute complex corruption matters expeditiously, judicial intervention becomes inevitable. In the Sibanyoni matter, however, the magistrate appears to have overreached.

Concerning the Nulane matter, despite subsequent legal victories by the state — including the dismissal of appeals in related state capture matters by the Constitutional Court — the promised prosecutorial momentum appears conspicuously absent.

What is increasingly troubling is not merely that high-profile corruption and organised crime matters are being struck from the roll but also the institutional pattern that appears to follow: public outrage, assurances of imminent re-enrolment, hints of possible action, including against judicial officers, and then prolonged inertia.

This creates the impression that “re-enrolment” has become a public relations reflex rather than a demonstrable prosecutorial strategy.

Blame shifting may carry political utility, but it does little to remedy the deeper structural deficiencies afflicting the system: poor investigative co-ordination, inadequate trial readiness, prosecutorial turnover, disclosure failures and capacity constraints within the NPA.

So long as senior officials remain captive to confirmation bias, danger will continue to loom over the prosecuting authority.

The danger is threefold.

First, public confidence in the administration of justice erodes when major corruption cases repeatedly collapse without final adjudication.

Second, accused persons — regardless of the merits of the allegations against them — gain stronger grounds to argue prejudice arising from prosecutorial delay.

Third, where allegations of political interference or judicial misconduct arise, prosecutorial inertia only deepens public cynicism and distrust.

The cumulative effect is the entrenchment of a culture of impunity in which accountability remains perpetually “pending” but is seldom realised.

The question is no longer whether the above public interest matters can legally be re-enrolled. They can. The real issue is whether the prosecutorial system possesses the institutional coherence, urgency and operational discipline necessary to see these matters through to finality without further spectacle or self-inflicted drama.

The NPA, left with a bloodied nose, would be best served by ensuring its consequential prosecutorial decisions and public messaging are measured and carefully considered, lest it stagger from one blunder into the next.