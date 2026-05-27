ASK DR LUVUYO BAYENI | Cervical screening: early detection saves lives

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A Pap smear does not detect common sexually transmitted infections such as gonorrhoea, herpes, chlamydia, syphilis or HIV. File photo

A hilarious intro to a radio interview about Pap smears made me appreciate the role and importance of health awareness and education.

Jokingly, the presenters welcomed me with: “People are wondering why we are calling a doctor for Pap.” Many may think it was an exaggeration or ignorance, but the reality is we are not all at the same level of understanding of certain things.

Cervical screening is a preventative method or procedure intended to collect and test cells from the cervix. This is referred to as a Pap smear, from the name Georgios Papanikolaou, the doctor who developed the test in 1920.

According to literature, the test is a vital part of women’s health screening and can significantly improve early detection and outcomes.

The test is for picking up or detecting abnormalities in the cervix or precancerous lesions. The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports if these abnormalities are left untreated, they can lead to cervical cancer.

Can I just go for the test?

A general Pap smear is recommended for routine screening, usually starting at the age of 21 and continuing until age 65, with frequency or intervals depending on age and previous results.

As a guide or rule of thumb, screening schedules depend on the age, risk factors and HIV status as follows:

Age 21 to 29: Every three years.

Age 30 to 65: Every five years

After age 56: Screening may be discontinued after discussing health history and risk factors with healthcare provider.

People living with HIV: Screening should start immediately after confirmed diagnosis and be repeated annually or at shorter, more frequent intervals if indicated.

The South African Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists developed and endorsed cervical screening guidelines. In the 2019 updated publication, the age of initiating screening is recommended at age 25 but acknowledges initiating at age 30 if no risks have been established. However, screening is encouraged if any risks identified may initiate even younger than age 25.

It advocates that if a woman has had three negative screenings, it is safe to stop screening at age 50, and those who had a positive screening history may stop at age 60 after a negative screen test.

Any relationship with testing for sexually transmitted diseases

The cell changes picked up may be caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), which has been identified to lead to cervical cancer. Hence, there is co-testing whereby a separate HPV test can be done at the same time as a Pap smear, using the same sample, to check specifically for high-risk HPV strains. This test is recommended every five years.

A Pap smear does not detect common sexually transmitted infections (STIs) such as gonorrhoea, herpes, chlamydia, syphilis or HIV. If interested in STI screening or even suspicious of some symptoms, patients are advised to mention and request separate STI screening. Pap smear results should never be used or interpreted as an exclusion of STIs.

What to expect

One of the barriers to screening procedures is fear of pain.

Is it painful to undergo a Pap smear? It is generally painless, but it can cause a brief discomfort or feeling of pressure and may take about 10 minutes.

To ensure accurate results, it is advisable to avoid scheduling the test during menstruation. Instead, 10 to 20 days after your first day of menstruation is recommended. Furthermore, 48-hours prior to the test, avoid using vaginal creams or spermicides, douching and using tampons.

The process can be simplified to involve a healthcare provider using a speculum to hold vaginal walls open while a small brush or spatula is used to sweep a few cells from the cervix. The samples are then taken to the lab to be examined under a microscope.

The healthcare provider will then interpret the results and assist with risk classification or profiling thereof. Depending on the results, schedule and intervals of the screening and treatment modalities, where indicated, will be discussed.

Call for action

Notably, a 2022 study on the influence of culture and religion for early cervical cancer screening revealed a “lack of knowledge, stigmatisation, cultural beliefs and values, religion and a lack of resources. These all negatively affected participants’ motivation to seek early screening services”.

However, it is important to acknowledge cervical screening is a critical preventive measure that allows early detection and treatment of precancerous changes, significantly reducing the risk of developing cervical cancer.