ITSHOKENG KEKANA | SA faces new era of instant public accountability

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The writer says issues such as unemployment, corruption, crime, failing infrastructure and poor service delivery have made politics deeply personal for millions of South Africans.

For many years criticism of the governing party could be politically neutralised through liberation, legitimacy and party loyalty.

However, in an era of transparency, instant communication and a modern public sphere that demands immediate accountability and decentralised engagement, the government increasingly appears uncertain about how to respond to rising public expectations.

Though South Africans have long been politically engaged, with journalists, activists, unions and civil society organisations acting as central public actors rather than mere observers, the accountability environment has fundamentally changed.

Today it is broader, faster and far less dependent on opposition parties and NGOs. Ordinary citizens are part of the national political conversation, constantly engaging with and scrutinising the leadership they expect from those in power.

The frustration also cuts across racial, class and political lines. Criticism is no longer confined to ideological debates or partisan politics; increasingly it is a reaction to the direct deterioration of everyday life.

Issues such as unemployment, corruption, crime, failing infrastructure and poor service delivery have made politics deeply personal for millions of South Africans.

As a result, every mistake is instantly amplified and every contradiction permanently archived online. Citizens expect visible accountability, immediate responses and measurable leadership. The old method of governing through liberation, prestige and historical symbolism is steadily losing its effectiveness.

The emotional protection once afforded to the governing party because of its role in ending apartheid no longer carries the same weight, particularly among younger generations who judge leadership more through present conditions than historical achievement.

Parts of the government continue to operate with political instincts shaped by an earlier democratic period, where public anger was easier to contain and institutional authority was less constantly challenged, making the government appear reactive rather than ahead of events.

To some extent, it looks overwhelmed, not only by governance problems themselves but also by the speed at which dissatisfaction spreads and compounds in the digital era.

At the same time the perception of being overwhelmed does not only come from communication failures, it may also be linked to real institutional strain within parts of the state itself.

When government systems are already burdened with corruption, inefficiency and internal factionalism, public scrutiny rightfully magnifies those weaknesses even further.

The issue is therefore not simply that people complain more. It is that SA has entered a political era where constitutional rights, digital communication and daily lived frustrations have merged into a far more immediate and demanding form of democratic accountability than the government was originally accustomed to managing.

It is also important that age differences in leadership are recognised and their contribution to institutional mindset, training and exposure to modern governance realities.

It is as if two systems are colliding, and government communication feels out of sync with public conversation. This generational gap may contribute to a mismatch, where a slower, hierarchical governance style operates against a fast, decentralised and always-online public sphere that is ready to exercise its constitutional rights.

The deeper issue is structural. SA’s current political environment reflects a transition rather than a breakdown. The country is operating in a new era of democratic accountability where constitutional rights, digital communication and lived economic pressures interact in real time.

This has fundamentally changed how citizens relate to the state and how quickly dissatisfaction is expressed and amplified.

At the same time, this increased scrutiny is landing on institutions that are uneven in capacity and still shaped, in part, by older administrative and political habits. The result is a visible tension between a fast, decentralised public sphere and a slower, more bureaucratic state structure.

The core issue is therefore not only that citizens are more vocal or that the government is slower to respond, but also that the relationship between the two has not fully adjusted to the speed and transparency of the modern era.

How effectively SA navigates this gap will depend less on rhetoric and more on institutional adaptation, communication reform and improvements in day-to-day governance performance.

SA’s state communication and administrative systems are still partially operating in a pre-digital governance mindset, while the public is fully embedded in a real-time accountability environment.