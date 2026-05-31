MSIZI MYEZA | Why infrastructure can be seen as a nation-building imperative

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Decay and degredation of infracture in the city of Johannesburg. File image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

As the saying goes, “No amount of infrastructure investment can compensate for leadership deficiencies.”

In the current global context—marked by rapid urbanisation, climate change, and technological disruption — South Africa must establish infrastructure frameworks that are adaptable to shifting demands and unforeseen challenges.

This level of adaptability requires co-ordinated leadership focused on long-term objectives, promoting cross-sector collaboration, and engaging communities in meaningful dialogue and decision-making.

This conversation is timely and critical, especially for public servants and practitioners in the built environment who shape infrastructure development daily. Facilitating such conversations is where academia and tertiary institutions play an invaluable role.

These spaces are more than academic settings; they are arenas for robust debate, critical reflection, and diverse perspectives that influence socio-economic transformation.

Within these forums, the discussion centres on how to best formulate and advocate policies that meaningfully address SA’s unique complexities.

It is important to also acknowledge the nuanced nature of the academic language itself — a concept extensively dissected by philosophers like Jacques Derrida.

Deconstructing language and concepts helps us explore the layered meanings behind essential terms such as “strategy”, “innovation”, “leadership”, and “infrastructure”.

These terms are deceptively simple yet carry deep historical, social, and philosophical implications that need to be unpacked to fully leverage their analytic and practical potential.

For example, “strategy”, derived from the Greek stratēgos, denotes the art of setting and achieving both short- and long-term goals. This classical understanding emphasisess deliberate, purpose-driven planning rather than reactive or ad hoc measures.

Similarly, innovation, as defined by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), encompasses not only new technologies but also the generation, assimilation, and practical application of ideas that improve service delivery and efficiency. Innovation must be pursued strategically to maintain dynamic, responsive development aligned with societal needs.

When it comes to leadership, my approach draws heavily from the legacy of Nelson Mandela and the African philosophy of ubuntu. Mandela’s model of servant leadership, rooted in humility, empathy, shared responsibility, and communal well-being, contrasts sharply with hierarchical or authority-based models.

Ubuntu, meaning “I am because we are”, reminds us that leadership should be transformational, inclusive, and integrative — fostering social cohesion and collective progress over personal or sectional gain. His example challenges us to embed these values consistently in South African governance and infrastructure development

Traditionally, infrastructure has been understood as tangible public works — roads, bridges, power grids, and similar assets. Yet, as championed by leaders like former Johannesburg mayor Amos Masondo, infrastructure must be viewed more broadly to include social components such as theatres, libraries, parks, and canals.

This expanded perspective reveals infrastructure’s dual role: it can either marginalise communities or act as the connective tissue that fosters social integration and shared identity.

However, what we now see in various municipalities such as Emfuleni, Ditsobotla, Knysna, Theewaterskloof, Johannesburg, Umsunduzi, Matlosana, Madibeng, Thabazimbi, Ba-Phalabowra, Mopani, Umkhanyakude, and iMpendle requires serious interventions.

This duality is especially critical in South Africa, where apartheid-era spatial geography and inequalities continue to divide urban environments along social and economic lines.

Embracing the concept of “urban metabolism”, infrastructure should be seen as a dynamic system essential to the vitality ofcommunities.

For progress to be meaningful, South Africa must adopt a holistic, integrated model of infrastructure — one that transcends sectoral silos and recognises infrastructure as an ecosystem intertwined with economic growth, social equity, and environmental sustainability.

Aligning infrastructure investments with national development objectives can promote social engineering that uplifts communities and generates inclusive economic opportunities.

It is therefore imperative to redefine infrastructure not just as physical construction but as economic architecture rooted in social engineering principles.

This demands a paradigm shift from project-based delivery to systems thinking — acknowledging the interdependencies within infrastructural elements. Failure to embrace this shift risks perpetuating inefficient service delivery, worsening inequality and eroding public trust.

Strong, visionary leadership committed to strategic foresight and innovation is essential to champion this approach. Infrastructure planning must be holistic, inclusive and adaptive to South Africa’s unique socio-political realities.

Furthermore, infrastructure development must be integrated with socio-economic policies prioritising equitable growth, community upliftment, and the values embodied in ubuntu leadership.

When coupled with accountable governance, active community engagement, and intellectual rigour from academia, infrastructure can transcend its physicality to become a powerful engine for social cohesion and economic resilience.

Ultimately, while infrastructure investment is vital, it cannot substitute for effective, intentional, and visionary leadership.

The shift from project-centric thinking to systems-based approaches is necessary, but without transformative leadership, progress will remain a dream deferred for many South Africans.